"I KNEW THIS MAN WAS LYING"- Memes flood Twitter as Snoop Dogg reveals reason for "quitting"

Last week, Snoop Dogg surprised almost everyone all around the world by announcing that he was quitting smoking. This shocked his massive fanbase, and many couldn't believe that the veteran rapper and singer, who has always advocated for marijuana use, would do such a thing.

Now it turns out that the entire ordeal was just a clever marketing tactic used by the Solo Stove Firepit Company to advertise their smokeless stove. In a recent statement, Snoop Dogg said:

"I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family."

So, he wasn't really talking about quitting Marijuana and fans were both surprised, happy, and exhilarated by this revelation.

Many came forward on Twitter to express their excitement in the form of memes.

Internet claims Snoop Dogg got them

From the very start, there was something very comic about Snoop Dogg's announcement and the reaction. First of all, it came very suddenly, with very few anticipating it. Secondly, the post was rather hilarious, with the veteran rapper's picture in black and white and a quote that read:

"After much consideration and conversation with my family. I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

This makes more sense now as we understand this was all a very clever advertising idea, which the rapper played along brilliantly, stringing millions of fans along. Since this announcement, Snoop Dogg's decision to quit has been an active topic of discussion in almost all circles.

As Snoop finally cleared up the tension surrounding his sudden decision, fans will now have a good laugh about the entire incident.

As for actually quitting smoking, it seems that Snoop Dogg and Smoke will always be the most inseparable couple.