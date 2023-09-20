"Rookie numbers": Snoop Dogg spurs wild reactions online after revealing the number of blunts he smokes in a day

SK POP
By Srishti Marwah
Modified Sep 20, 2023 06:10 GMT
Social media users share hilarious reactions as the Young, Wild & Free singer reveals that he smokes 11 blunts in a day. (Image via Instagram/SnoopDogg)

Social media users were left in a frenzy after seeing Snoop Dogg’s latest video, where he revealed that he was in a hotel in the Netherlands before panning the camera to 11 smoked blunts lined up near the window of the hotel. In the video, he can be heard saying:

"Show you what I been doing today, all in a day's work. What kinda pack was it?”

Given that the video showed 11 blunts, many took it to believe that Snoop Dogg smokes that many blunts in a single day. As the video went viral, social media users shared their reactions, with one even sarcastically deeming the figure as "rookie number":

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Snoop Dogg had also gone viral in 2019, after he revealed that he had hired a personal blunt roller, who makes an annual income of $40,000 to $50,000.

Snoop Dogg’s recent video contradicts the claims made by his personal blunt roller on the The Kyle And Jackie O Show last year, where she said that she rolled "about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints," sparking speculations that the artist smoked that many in a day. Later, however, the rapper dismissed all such claims.

Snoop Dogg's latest video revealing number of blunts he smoked in a day has led to a flood of reactions online

As Twitter account @DailyLoud posted about the video on the platform, netizens responded by posting a barrage of memes and sarcastic comments.

At the moment, Snoop Dogg has not responded to the reactions on social media.

