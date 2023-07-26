Why is Snoop Dogg canceling Hollywood Bowl Concerts? Details explored as the rapper issues apology statement

Snoop Dogg has announced the cancellation of his highly-anticipated shows in the Hollywood Bowl, in solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike. The shows were scheduled for the 30th-anniversary celebration of his legendary debut album, Doggystyle.

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists protesting against Hollywood in an effort to receive fair compensation for their creative work.

This issue has not only disrupted the release dates of numerous films and television projects. The protest has also left the future of the entertainment and music industry uncertain, causing widespread unemployment among professionals in the field.

Snoop Dogg issued an apology statement after canceling his Hollywood Bowl shows

Snoop Dogg has showed his solidarity with the strike by canceling his highly anticipated Doggystyle anniversary shows.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, Snoop Dogg issued a heartfelt statement addressing the cancellation of the Hollywood Bowl shows

He shared the statement on his deleted Instagram post saying:

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show."

He concluded his statement by saying:

"We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal, and we can all get back to work,

Snoop Dogg has always been vocal about the ongoing issue since the beginning of his career. He also expressed his anger and frustration about the writer's strike in a Milken Institute global conference meet and lashed out at the industry for underpaying the writers even after making billions of dollars in revenue.

He stated:

The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office. I don’t understand how the f**k you get paid off of that sh**. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f**k is the money?

It is yet unknown if Snoop will reschedule his performances at Hollywood Bowl. However, the artist has not officially published any rescheduling or refund information.

Snoop Dogg is an American rapper with 16 Grammy nominations to his name

Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, who became a famous figure in the early 90's G-funk era. He started as a gangsta rapper but later became a beloved icon in pop culture.

Snoop Dogg's real name is Calvin Broadus, but his mom used to call him with nickname Snoop because of how he looked. He grew up in Long Beach, California, and had some trouble with the law. To escape his problems, he turned to music. His friend Warren G, Dr. Dre's stepbrother, noticed Snoop's talent and told Dr. Dre about him.

Then In 1993, he released his first album, Doggystyle, which made history by going to number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had popular songs like What's My Name and Gin and Juice, which established him as a rap superstar with his signature laid-back rhymes and gritty storytelling.

In 1992, Snoop collaborated with Dr. Dre on the theme song for the Deep Cover movie, which which sparked attention with his unique style.

As the popularity of gangsta rap declined in the late '90s, Snoop adapted and explored different music styles in the 2000s. Hits like Beautiful and Drop It Like It's Hot showed his versatility and broad appeal. He also collaborated with artists from other genres, creating many successful songs.

Snoop has bagged 21 different awards and 16 grammy nominations.