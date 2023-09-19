5 VMAs 2023 moments that went viral in the K-pop community

The MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs 2023, took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, just as the warmth of summer eased into autumn on September 12, 2023. The who's who of the American music industry made an appearance, and K-pop fans were taken in by all the interactions between their favorite groups and other artists.

BTS' Jung Kook snagged the Song of the Summer award for his hit Seven (feat. Latto), while BLACKPINK won Best Group at the Video Music Awards. Representing the fourth generation of K-pop were TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Stray Kids, who both attended the show and won Push Performance of the Year and Best K-pop, respectively.

Despite the conspicuous absence of BTS and BLACKPINK members at the show, Korean music was well represented and left audiences at the Center and at home spellbound.

Taylor Swift enjoying Stray Kids' performance, Anitta and TXT setting the stage on fire, and other moments from the VMAs 2023 that excited K-pop fans

1) A mesmerized Taylor Swift watching Stray Kids perform S-Class

If one is familiar with Stray Kids' unique brand of music, Taylor Swift's surprised expression upon seeing them perform for the first time will make sense. The intensity and addictive nature of the music aside, the Venom group also stunned the audience with their dancing. Felix acknowledged her enjoyment of their VMAs 2023 performance, calling her sunbaenim, an honorific reserved for seniors or those with more experience.

This is not the first time that the Anti-Hero singer went viral in the K-pop community at the VMAs. She was seen dancing along to BLACKPINK's performance at the 2022 award ceremony.

2) TXT's Taehyun asking Lil Uzi Vert for a selfie

Expand Tweet

Being world-famous musicians does not stop one from being fans of other singers, and Taehyun proved this. The second-youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER happened to be seated in front of songwriter and rapper Lil Uzi Vert and was seen turning around and asking them for a quick picture.

While fans on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) were touched by the sweet moment at the VMAs 2023, many wished for Taehyun to post the selfie as soon as possible.

3) TXT performing with Anitta and interacting with Sabrina Carpenter

TXT's latest single with Brazilian singer Anitta, Back For More, has received a lot of love from fans since its release on September 18. Before the official release, however, the Sugar Rush Ride group performed the song on the VMAs 2023 stage with their collaboration partner to praise and applause from everyone.

Sabrina Carpenter, who the K-pop community may already know of because of her previous run-ins with TWICE and collab on FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid remix, also posed for a photograph with TXT.

4) Stray Kids's leader Bang Chan thanking Charli and Dixie D’amelio for announcing their award

This may have been a blink-and-miss kind of moment, but Stray Kids' Bang Chan was seen showing his appreciation for the D'amelio sisters for presenting them with their VMAs 2023 Best K-pop trophy.

Apart from the group's shocked faces after being announced the winners, they went viral for passing the trophy to I.N, the youngest aka maknae on top, and the way Bang Chan was his humble self despite the honor bestowed upon them.

5) Bebe Rexha showing her love for Soobin, once more

The leader of the Crown group has never been shy about showing his admiration for Bebe Rexha, and it is now clear that it is reciprocated. The two were seen talking to each other and taking a selfie together, which the American singer later posted on her Instagram story.

Bebe Rexha also congratulated TXT on their VMAs 2023 win in an interview, adding that she wanted to hang out with Soobin and the group during the award function as well.

Stray Kids and TXT certainly made an impact at the VMAs 2023, ensuring that K-pop groups keep attending and showcasing Korean music and dancing at American award ceremonies in the future as well.

Poll : Did you enjoy these K-POP moments at the MTV VMAs 2023? Yes No 0 votes