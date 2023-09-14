"Drunk Taylor" trends on Twitter after Taylor Swift was seen dancing and fangirling hard at MTV VMAs 2023

The 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey will go down in history as the night Taylor Swift dominated the awards and unleashed her wild side. "Drunk Taylor" started to trend on X (formerly Twitter) after a video of her drinking and dancing at the VMAs went viral.

Taylor's night was nothing short of a rollercoaster as she swept up numerous awards, most notably the coveted Video of the Year for her hit song Anti-Hero. However, her spirited antics and candid drunk style stole the spotlight.

In a memorable moment, she even lost a diamond from her jewelry during the show, leading to a lighthearted search mission with the assistance of fellow attendees.

"Drunk Taylor" is also seen fangirling when she fangirled over the NSYNC band reunion at the event, and she was stunned to see them on stage after a long time. Later, they presented her with the award.

On social media, fans couldn't get enough of "Drunk Taylor," sharing clips and reactions to her lively presence throughout the night. It is safe to say that Taylor Swift's unforgettable antics have added another memorable chapter to her storied career and the history of the VMAs.

Taylor Swift fans shared their reaction to "Drunk Taylor" viral clips and moments at the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's fans couldn't contain their excitement as they witnessed "Drunk Taylor" steal the spotlight at the MTV VMAs. Social media platforms lit up with Swifties sharing their reactions to her spontaneous and infectious energy. Fans eagerly posted clips of her dancing to her hilarious one-liners.

'Drunk Taylor' trended as enthusiasts celebrated their beloved artist's unfiltered enthusiasm and relatable funny moments.

Fans who tuned in to the VMA livestream on YouTube were treated to an unforgettable evening as Taylor Swift danced, cheered, and enjoyed herself to the fullest. Her love for the night's performances was evident as she stood up for nearly every act.

Taylor Swift makes history at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift had a remarkable night at the 2023 MTV VMAs, taking home nine awards. It includes prestigious categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all for her outstanding work on Anti-Hero. Additionally, she was honored with Album of the Year for Midnights, and the titles of Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer.

In a historic achievement, Taylor became the first artist to win Video of the Year in consecutive years at the MTV VMAs, further solidifying her legacy with an impressive fourth win. Her previous victories in this category included Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down, and All Too Well: The Short Film.