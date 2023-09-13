"She is all of us” - Fans gush over Taylor Swift having a fan girl moment over NSYNC’s reunion at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift won the Best Pop Video award for her Anti-Hero music video at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards presented by the iconic boy band NSYNC, who also made a surprise reunion on stage that stunned everyone. The group, whose last new music release was in 2002, came together to present the award to Taylor Swift.

Staying true to their Eras Tour tradition, NSYNC members gifted Taylor Swift with beaded friendship bracelets. The 33-year-old pop sensation, a longtime fan of the band, was moved by their gift and went on to accept the award, marking the first presentation of the night.

Taylor Swift couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing the long-awaited reunion and shared a statement after accepting the award:

"I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They're going to do something, and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets."

She concluded with gratitude, saying:

"But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so much."

Their recent reunion occurred during Coachella in 2019, where Chasez, Fatone, Kirkpatrick, and Bass appeared during Ariana Grande's headline performance. They delighted the audience by performing their classic hits Tearin' Up My Heart and Makes Me Will with Ariana.

Taylor Swift fans reacted to her surprise interaction with NSYNC at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's fans went into a frenzy following her surprise interaction with NSYNC at the MTV VMAs. The heartwarming reunion moment between the pop sensation and the iconic boy band ignited excitement and chatter among Swifties, who celebrated the unexpected on-stage encounter.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan tweeted that she was fangirling over them and that they loved to see her happy. Others shared that Swift is a whole industry, and she is shaking due to NSYNC's presence, which is stunning. In the end, Justin Timberlake himself retweeted a clip of Taylor Swift's shocking reaction to their entry.

Taylor Swift bagged nine awards at the MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift had a remarkable night at the MTV VMAs, amassing nine prestigious awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all in recognition of her outstanding work on Anti-Hero. Additionally, she earned the Album of the Year accolade for Midnights, along with the titles of Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer.

In a historic achievement, she became the first artist to win Video of the Year in two consecutive years at the MTV VMAs, solidifying her legacy with an impressive fourth victory in this category. Her prior wins in this category encompassed Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down, and All Too Well: The Short Film.

The singer dedicated her victories to the craft of songwriting while expressing gratitude to NSYNC, who reunited after more than a decade to present her with one of the awards. Furthermore, she acknowledged her video editor, Chancler Hanes, and cinematographer, Rina Yang, who represented her during her Video of the Year award win.