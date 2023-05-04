5 best video editors for Instagram reels

There are a lot of good video editors on the internet for creators who want to edit their Instagram reels in a trendy way. Whether you're a novice or an experienced creator, a versatile and efficient video editor is essential. The focus is on macro editing on short Instagram reels, so some of these editors are not designed to chop large projects.

In this article, we'll learn about the five best video editors for creating exceptional Instagram reels in a fast and fashionable manner.

Inshot, VN, and three other top-notch video editors for Instagram reels

1) InShot

Inshot is a great entry point and one of the best video editors to create impressive Instagram reels. It has been downloaded more than 500 million times just on Android devices, demonstrating its prominence among content creators. It has numerous cool features that will give your reels a sophisticated look.

Pros

Excellent transitions for combining multiple clips.

Slow-motion and curve features are both available. It allows you to apply a slow-motion or fast-motion effect to a specific video segment.

There are a plethora of effects and filters available to add a touch of class to your video.

Options to manually adjust video components.

User-friendly.

Available for Android and iOS.

Cons

You cannot zoom in or out of a clip.

The free version contains ads.

In the free version, a watermark is added to the exported video.

Some tools require the premium version.

2) CapCut

CapCut is one of the most popular video editors available for Android and iOS to create Instagram reels, TikTok videos, or YouTube shorts. Furthermore, CapCut is completely free and includes tons of tools to help you make your videos look professional and polished.

Pros

Completely free.

3D zoom and 3D zoom pro feature.

Trendy effects and filters are available.

Background removal tool.

A fantastic music and sound effects library.

Cons

Some regions may require a VPN to use the app properly.

Not a full-featured video editor.

3) Prequel

Prequel @Prequel_app Doja said get prequel mfs idc Doja said get prequel mfs idc https://t.co/AyCnCsUCg0

Prequel is perhaps one of the most unique video editors, as most of its filters go viral on Instagram. It also includes an artificial intelligence-powered tool and over 800 filters and effects. While Prequel provides everything needed to create high-quality Instagram reels, it comes at a cost. While some tools can be used without a subscription, others cost $4.99/week or $49.99/year.

Pros

No ads.

Simple editing templates are available.

Unique effects and filters.

The AI produces satisfactory results.

Available on Android and iOS.

Cons

Expensive subscription.

4) VN Video Editor

The VN Video Editor is a fantastic tool for editing Instagram reels because it can simultaneously carry out multiple functions. With a great color correction feature, built-in filters, and quick editing tools, its UI is top-tier. It is a quick and proficient video editor appropriate for professional and novice users.

Pros

Interactive interface makes it easier to use.

Speed and video ramping adjustments are flexible.

Excellent presets for Instagram reels.

Cons

You might experience lag and audio problems.

On the free version, there is a watermark when you export a video.

5) Adobe Rush

Adobe Rush is a great and easy way to get started with editing Instagram reels because it provides simple yet efficient tools. Furthermore, there are several pre-installed Instagram reel templates available on the app.

Although it lacks some advanced features, it's exceptional if you want the ease of immediate and hassle-free posting of your reels to Instagram.

Pros

Simple, uncluttered UI.

It is simple to use and can edit videos quickly.

Great audio mixer tool.

Text can be easily added to your video.

Exporting files is a breeze.

Projects can be synchronized between desktop and mobile devices.

Cons

It's a little pricey.

Only a few video effects and templates are available.

Rendering projects are relatively slow.

There is no motion tracking or freeze-frame feature.

This concludes our list of the five best video editors to create the finest Instagram reels. Follow Sportskeeda for more technology and gaming news and guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

