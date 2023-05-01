Where to find the new CapCut templates? Viral TikTok trend details revealed

CapCut is an increasingly popular video-editing app that was first launched by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance in 2019. The app was initially popular among Chinese users as “JianYing”, but in 2020 ByteDance rebranded the app’s name to CapCut and made it globally available. The video-editing app can be downloaded from both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The app gives users a wide range of user-friendly editing options such as presets, effects, and distinct captions to spice up their video content.

TikTok content creators often use the video-editing app to user unique templates for their videos. When these templates go viral, others can also join the trend by using the app to get a hold of viral templates. These templates are beginner-friendly, especially for users who get confused by the complex editing features of other video-editing apps.

One needs to install the video-editing app on their phone to use the templates. It cannot be accessed from a PC. Once installed, users will need to tap on the “Template” tab on the homepage of the app. From there, they will find many different templates to choose from. They can find a specific template by typing their name on the search bar.

Creating videos using CapCut templates

The video-editing app is gaining popularity among users who want to use catchy, aesthetic, and trendy templates in their TikTok videos without the hassle of editing every detail themselves.

carol @estenorris imma use one of those cap cut templates bc yes i am a film editor but im too lazy to make a real edit and use premiere pro imma use one of those cap cut templates bc yes i am a film editor but im too lazy to make a real edit and use premiere pro

The app features a variety of in-built templates. If someone wants to create a template of their own, they can also do so using the app’s editing tools.

Once a user chooses a template to their liking, they will have to select photos or videos to put into the template. Once selected, they will have to tap on the “Preview” button at the bottom right of the screen to see how the video will look.

If they want to make a few changes to the video, such as adding some filters, texts, or effects, or adjusting the composition, they can click on the “Edit” button at the bottom of the screen to do so.

Choosing a template on CapCut. (Image via CapCut)

If the video preview is up to the user’s liking, or if they think no further editing is needed, they can simply press the “Export” button on the top right of the screen. Users will be provided with multiple sharing options such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok. They can choose their preferred platform to share the video or they can also save it to their camera roll.

The app has its own account on TikTok, where different templates are displayed. One particular template that seems to be trending currently is a video where some sort of orchestral instrument is playing in the background while a voice asks:

"What do you dream about?"

To this, another voice responds by saying "home", and then four successive pictures pop up on the screen. The images should be a place or a person whom the user considers to be their home.

Another trending template is where a remix version of Lil Uzi Vert's 2013 hit track The Way Life Goes! plays in the background. Meanwhile, a heart emoji is placed on the screen against a dark backdrop, then at the music drop several images appear on the screen one after another.

Here are some other trending CapCut templates TikTok creators have used for their videos:

CapCut is best suited for short videos which are uploaded on Instagram reels and YouTube shorts. It’s an easy way to create engaging videos without putting a lot of time into editing the whole thing.

Its features are also available for free and one does not need to spend money to access some of the editing tools, unlike a few other editing apps. One can also use the AI feature on the app to compress longer videos into reel-friendly shorts.

