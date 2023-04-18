"Bro looks like someone's auntie": Lil Uzi Vert's Thailand alter ego sparks hilarious reactions online

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert sparked hilarious reactions online after they introduced their new alter ego to fans. On Sunday, April 16, the 27-year-old star took to their Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of their recent tour to 2023 Rolling Loud Thailand.

In the series, the first video shows the rapper eating a cockroach on a street corner while donning an emo-punk hairstyle with pink highlights.

Other images from the carousel show Uzi standing near a beach while wearing a COVID mask and a t-shirt promoting their highly anticipated album Pink Tape. They revealed the name of their alter ego in the caption of the series.

Several fans had hilarious reactions to Lil Uzi Vert's new post, one of them being:

Internet reactions on Lil Uzi Vert's Thailand alter ego

After Lil Uzi Vert's post featuring their alter ego "Leslie" went viral, netizens reacted hilariously. Several social media users could not distinguish the rapper from their alter ego and compared their look to an "old lady."

Others questioned their girlfriend JT about her choice and asked her to explain Uzi Vert's new look as Leslie.

Lil Uzi Vert was recently slammed online for their upside-down cross tattoo

Before Lil Uzi Vert headlined the Thailand show, they were bashed online for their new tattoo - a tongue ink with an upside-down cross. They also got a new tattoo on their forehead with a custom design.

On sparking speculations of worshiping Satan, the rapper said they sing "whatever" in their songs, referencing their newly debuted song at Rolling Loud California.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 @uziawge Lil Uzi Vert gets Upside down Cross tatted on their tongue + new forehead tat Lil Uzi Vert gets Upside down Cross tatted on their tongue + new forehead tat https://t.co/ZhsODIqhzc

While Uzi has been performing at festivals, fans anxiously await their new music. In October 2022, Uzi's staff announced they would embark on a 20-city tour in March. In January 2023, Uzi announced that new music would be released in March. Neither the tour nor the new music materialized. Uzi recently stated that the album would be released in a few months.

Uzi will also be at a number of festivals over the next few months, including the newly planned 2023 version of Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash in Chicago this June. The main headliners for the show are Kid Cudi, Future, and Playboi Carti.

