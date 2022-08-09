Watch: Lil Uzi Vert interrupted by stage-crasher at Outside Lands festival

American singer and rapper Lil Uzi Vert was performing at the Outside Lands Festival in the US last weekend when a fan got on stage. In a video being shared online, Lil Uzi Vert can be seen singing a verse from Wokeuplikethis. The artist was interrupted by the audience member, who managed to get on stage.

Lil Uzi Vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 @babyplutobrazil #LilUziVert Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇 Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇💞 #LilUziVert https://t.co/427nffpbrI

In recent stage-crashing incidents, fans have been sent flying off the stage or being dealt with by security members violently. However, Lil Uzi Vert chose non-violence and can be seen talking calmly with the fan. The rapper stopped the concert and requested a few seconds from the audience. They then asked if the fan had his phone and took a selfie with him. Lil Uzi Vert also hugged the fan, before carrying on with the concert. Watch the video below.

Lil Uzi Vert calmly dealt with fan who got on stage

Plugged Soundz @Pluggedsoundz_ Lil Uzi Vert took a picture with a fan who ran on stage. Lil Uzi Vert took a picture with a fan who ran on stage. https://t.co/TO35BeZtHH

The video highlights how calmly Uzi Vert dealt with the fan and diffused the situation with nobody getting hurt. In recent times, several incidents of fans managing to get on stage during their favorite artists performances have been reported.

Last month, during a Roddy Ricch concert at the Openair Frauenfeld festival, a fan got on stage. Before he could get to the American rapper and singer, he was met with security guards. In videos that were shared online, Roddy Ricch can be seen kicking the fan before carrying on with his performance.

At the same festival, Lil Baby was performing when a fan got on stage. The rapper was performing with his back to the crowd as the fan approached him with outstretched arms. However, before the fan could get near the artist, a security guard caught hold of him and pushed him off. The force with which the guard pushed him sent the fan flying off the stage and he fell towards the barricade.

More about the artist

Last month, Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to “they/them” on their Instagram bio. The rapper reportedly made the change to their gender identity after International Non-Binary People’s Day on June 14.

Earlier that month, Uzi Vert released a new track titled Space Cadet on Soundcloud. Speaking up on the track they wrote,

“I am a Space cadet the geek that real."

They also shaded several emojis including the alien, spaceship, satellite, fire and double hearts.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose original name is Symere Bysil Woods, is an American rapper and singer. They are known for their facial tattoos and piercings. After releasing several mixtapes, the artist released their debut album Luv Is Rage 2 in 2017. That same year, he won an MTV Music Awards in the Song of Summer category from XO Tour Lif3.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The artist was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards. In 2020, they released their second studio album, Eternal Atake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava