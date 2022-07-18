"I'M SCREAMING CRYING KICKING": Netizens show support as Lil Uzi Vert changes pronouns on Instagram to they/them

Lil Uzi Vert surprised fans after they changed their pronouns on Instagram. The rapper added "they/them" to their profile bio on the photo-sharing app.

The news spread across the internet like wildfire, with fans sending their love and support to the Myron singer. One fan took to Twitter to share their happiness and wrote, "I'M SCREAMING," while some asked people to be respectful of the rapper's choices.

One fan took to Twitter to share their happiness and wrote, "I'M SCREAMING,"

Lil Uzi Vert made the change a few hours before releasing a new single

The 26-year-old rap artist made the change a few hours before releasing their new single, Space Cadet, on SoundCloud. They added 'they/them' to their Instagram bio through a section that allows users to select their preferred pronouns. The pronouns then show up next to their name on the platform.

The pronouns "they/them" are mostly preferred by people who refer to themselves as non-binary. This means they do not prefer being classified into groups like male, female or transgender.

The singer did not make any additional comment on the change, but that didn't stop their fans from supporting the change. Numerous fans sent well wishes to the rapper and asked other users to be respectful of Lil Uzi Vert's pronoun choices.

One user pointed out the double standard: "when a rapper prefers to be called Lil Uzi Vert: no problem when Lil Uzi Vert prefers they/them pronouns: really doing this for attention huh"

"waking up to Lil Uzi Vert changing their pronouns to they/them. please be respectful to them. it's not that hard to be respectful."

Fans stood up for the rapper and said that it was their choice to go by the pronouns. One fan said that the rapper's pronouns shouldn't "be bothering" people.

"why everyone suddenly got a problem with lil uzi vert using they/them, if they wanna go by those pronouns it really shouldn't be bothering ppl"

"lil uzi vert uses they/them pronouns now omggg"

"i thought someone on tumblr was joking about lil uzi vert changing their pronouns to they/them bc tumblr is the website for liars. Congrats lil uzi."

Some users stated that the action taken by Lil Uzi Vert is a big step towards LGBTQ+ representation in the hip-hop community that has been "sorely lacking." One fan called the musician GOAT, an internet acronym for "greatest of all time."

"really happy that lil uzi vert has they/them pronouns, gives the rap community the much needed representation that it's been sorely lacking, big respect to lil uzi vert for his bravery"

"Lil Uzi Vert's new pronouns are 'They/Them', but feel free to refer to them as 'The GOAT'."

Some said that the news made their day and made them love the 20 Min singer even more. Meanwhile, others said that although they didn't expect the news, they wished the best for the singer.

"my crush on lil uzi vert just got bigger now that theyre a they/them"

"LIL UZI VERT IS A THEY/THEM BEST DAY OF MY LIFE"

"Lil uzi vert using they them pronouns was not on my 2022 bingo card but honestly good for them"

Other famous musicians that use the they/them pronouns are Demi Lovato and Halsey. Lovato came out as a non-binary in May last year. They posted a video on Instagram to address the big changes in their life.

Lovato shared:

"I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Halsey came out as they/them through Instagram as well. The singer added they/them pronouns to their bio on the app, and told fans:

“For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns.”

More about the rapper Lil Uzi Vert

Symere Bysil Woods, professionally known as Lil Uzi Vert, is an American rapper and singer who comes from North Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood. They celebrate their birthday on July 31, 1995.

They began rapping in 10th grade and were heavily inspired by musicians like Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, Marilyn Manson, Paramore, Smash Mouth, and more.

Lil Uzi Vert started their music career in 2010 and gained recognition after the release of their commercial mixtape Luv Is Rage in 2015. The album brought the rapper enough recognition to land them a recording contract with Atlantic Records.

Since then, Lil Uzi Vert has released two studio albums and earned a net worth of around $25 million. They have a huge following on social media as well, with over 16 million followers on Instagram and 8 million followers on Twitter.

