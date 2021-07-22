Lil Uzi Vert reportedly set to buy a planet, and the internet can't get enough of it

Lil Uzi Vert and Grimes stated that documentation is almost complete for the popular rapper to become a planet’s legal owner. This would reportedly make him the first man to become the owner of a planet.
The news was revealed on Twitter through a post from the account Latest In Space. They shared a photo of a light blue and pink-colored planet. The caption reads,
“This is WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet 1.4x larger than Jupiter orbiting a yellow dwarf star (like ours)!”
Grimes responded by saying that Lil Uzi Vert is now the owner of the planet. Uzi replied by saying that he planned a surprise for everyone, but the documentation is not complete. A few hours later, Grimes confirmed that documentation for the ownership is almost done.
Twitter started to flood with the public response, and people asked how someone can legally become the owner of a planet. On the other hand, fans were quite surprised after hearing the news. Here are a few reactions:
Lil Uzi Vert has not yet responded to any of these tweets.
Lil Uzi Vert buys a planet?
Lil Uzi Vert is known as one of the most unpredictable characters in the field of rapping. A recent conversation between Lil and Grimes revealed that Lil is reportedly close to becoming the legal owner of the planet. Lil Uzi Vert moved forward with his plan and reportedly completed the documentation to take ownership of it.
Lil has a lot planned. Firstly the ownership of a planet and previously, a diamond worth $24 million was purchased by Lil to put in the middle of his forehead, and no one knows his further plans.
The popular rapper has stayed away from public view for a long time, but no one expected that he would come up with a surprise like this. Lil Uzi Vert is now the owner of the planet. The news might be officially announced in the next few days.
Lil Uzi Vert is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born and raised in Philadelphia. Lil Uzi Vert became a popular name after releasing the commercial mixtape "Luv Was Rage" in 2015.
