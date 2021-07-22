Lil Uzi Vert reportedly set to buy a planet, and the internet can't get enough of it

Lil Uzi Vert and Grimes stated that documentation is almost complete for the popular rapper to become a planet’s legal owner. This would reportedly make him the first man to become the owner of a planet.

The news was revealed on Twitter through a post from the account Latest In Space. They shared a photo of a light blue and pink-colored planet. The caption reads,

“This is WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet 1.4x larger than Jupiter orbiting a yellow dwarf star (like ours)!”

Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet - just a heads up https://t.co/rcyQ2ts7Hj — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 22, 2021

Grimes responded by saying that Lil Uzi Vert is now the owner of the planet. Uzi replied by saying that he planned a surprise for everyone, but the documentation is not complete. A few hours later, Grimes confirmed that documentation for the ownership is almost done.

Twitter started to flood with the public response, and people asked how someone can legally become the owner of a planet. On the other hand, fans were quite surprised after hearing the news. Here are a few reactions:

JUST IN: Elon Musk's girlfriend just revealed Lil Uzi Vert will be the first human to own an entire planet‼️😳



The planet is called wasp-127b🪐🌎 pic.twitter.com/1qXawPHMHK — RapTV (@raptvcom) July 22, 2021

This is Lil Uzi Vert new planet he JUST bought lol pic.twitter.com/Xal1woD3sf — Jacob 🌟 (@jacobcapaIot) July 22, 2021

Do you realize how crazy that is. He’s buying a planet larger than Jupiter and just for reference here’s what Jupiter looks like next to the earth. He’s buying something 317x the mass of his own PLANET bro. pic.twitter.com/N9xd064PEh — 2ndsenju (@The2ndSenju) July 22, 2021

This what lil uzi vert’s species on planet wasp-127b would look like pic.twitter.com/QfnPg1dlTO — eternaltoonami (@eternaltoonami) July 22, 2021

Bro chose a fresh ass planet pic.twitter.com/54nCoCa0H9 — Chris (@ChrisK_04_) July 22, 2021

Bro just bought a planet. Music is his last priority rn 💀💀 — Phuuzer (@phuuzer) July 22, 2021

Uzi own a planet before Soulja Boy? pic.twitter.com/q32D23dalw — 🌏 (@antuawnn) July 22, 2021

he bought a planet?😭😭 — shadai🦎💞 (@shadaig13) July 22, 2021

#SouljaBoy after finally not being the 1st rapper to do something because #LilUziVert now owns a planet pic.twitter.com/TxZlSgbh6j — Payway ✪ (@ChrisPayway) July 22, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert has not yet responded to any of these tweets.

Lil Uzi Vert buys a planet?

Lil Uzi Vert is known as one of the most unpredictable characters in the field of rapping. A recent conversation between Lil and Grimes revealed that Lil is reportedly close to becoming the legal owner of the planet. Lil Uzi Vert moved forward with his plan and reportedly completed the documentation to take ownership of it.

Lil has a lot planned. Firstly the ownership of a planet and previously, a diamond worth $24 million was purchased by Lil to put in the middle of his forehead, and no one knows his further plans.

The popular rapper has stayed away from public view for a long time, but no one expected that he would come up with a surprise like this. Lil Uzi Vert is now the owner of the planet. The news might be officially announced in the next few days.

Lil Uzi Vert is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born and raised in Philadelphia. Lil Uzi Vert became a popular name after releasing the commercial mixtape "Luv Was Rage" in 2015.

Edited by Srijan Sen