HARD Summer 2022 ft. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

An extended, three-day version of the iconic hip-hop, electronic and dance music-themed HARD Summer Festival will make a debut this summer. The event is set to return to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California from July 29 to 31.

The lineup for the festival is set to be immensely stacked, with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson touted to headline each day of this year's edition.

HARD Summer Festival 2022: Details

In addition to the aforementioned trio, the festival will also feature Denzel Curry, Koffee and Joji on Friday, Marc Rebillet, Jai Wolf and Three 6 Mafia on Saturday, and Gunna, Tchami and 100 Gecs on Sunday, among many others.

Here is the full lineup for the festival, listed in alphabetical order:

HARD SUMMER 2022 LINEUP

100 Gecs

A Hundred Drums

Alison Wonderland

Aminé

Anabel Englund

Arnold & Lane

Baby Weight

Barilan

Biicla

Bktherula

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Blunts & Blondes

BOMBAYS

Canabliss

Capozzi

CC Love

Chloé Caillet

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Craze Drum & Bass Set

Deathpact

Denzel Curry

DJ Dials

Dimension

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Doechii

DOT

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Eli Brown

ericdoa

Evan Giia

FrostTop

Glaive

GRiZ

Gunna

HoneyLuv

Hotfire

Imanu

ISOxo

Ivy Lab

Jai Wolf

James Hype

Joji

Josh Butler

JOYRYDE

Justin Martin

K?D

Kai Wachi

Koffee

Level Up

Lil Uzi Vert

LP Giobbi

LSDream

Lucii

Lucille Croft

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Masego

Matroda

Megan Thee Stallion

Mersiv

Miane

Miss Dre

Montell2099

Moore Kismet

Nghtmre

Nia Archives

Nicole Moudaber

Pam Sessions

Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)

Porter Robinson

Potions

Prospa

QRTR

Redrum

RemK

Rohaan

Rossy

Saucy Santana

Sidepiece

Ski Mask the Slump God

Softest Hard

Space Wizard

Sub Focus b2b ???

Sullivan King

Svdden Death b2b Marauda

Tchami

Thee Mike B

Three 6 Mafia

Tiga

TOKiMONSTA

Tom the Mail Man

TroyBoi

Tsuruda b2b Chee

UNIIQU3

Valentino Khan

VENGA

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Wenzday

Will Clarke

Wreckno

Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics

Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale from Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am (PT) via the festival's official website. One-day GA tickets start at $89, while the three-day tickets start at $229. Additionally, there are three-day GA+ and VIP varieties, available for $279 and $429 respectively.

The multi-genre HARD Summer festival and its overflowing lineup promises to be a weekend to remember in sunny California.

Edited by Atul S