HARD Summer 2022 ft. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

An extended, three-day version of the iconic hip-hop, electronic and dance music-themed HARD Summer Festival will make a debut this summer. The event is set to return to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California from July 29 to 31.
The lineup for the festival is set to be immensely stacked, with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson touted to headline each day of this year's edition.
HARD Summer Festival 2022: Details
In addition to the aforementioned trio, the festival will also feature Denzel Curry, Koffee and Joji on Friday, Marc Rebillet, Jai Wolf and Three 6 Mafia on Saturday, and Gunna, Tchami and 100 Gecs on Sunday, among many others.
Here is the full lineup for the festival, listed in alphabetical order:
HARD SUMMER 2022 LINEUP
- 100 Gecs
- A Hundred Drums
- Alison Wonderland
- Aminé
- Anabel Englund
- Arnold & Lane
- Baby Weight
- Barilan
- Biicla
- Bktherula
- Bladee
- BLOND:ISH
- Blunts & Blondes
- BOMBAYS
- Canabliss
- Capozzi
- CC Love
- Chloé Caillet
- Chris Lake
- Cloonee
- Craze Drum & Bass Set
- Deathpact
- Denzel Curry
- DJ Dials
- Dimension
- DJ Minx
- DJ Tennis
- Doechii
- DOT
- DRAMA
- Duckwrth
- Eli Brown
- ericdoa
- Evan Giia
- FrostTop
- Glaive
- GRiZ
- Gunna
- HoneyLuv
- Hotfire
- Imanu
- ISOxo
- Ivy Lab
- Jai Wolf
- James Hype
- Joji
- Josh Butler
- JOYRYDE
- Justin Martin
- K?D
- Kai Wachi
- Koffee
- Level Up
- Lil Uzi Vert
- LP Giobbi
- LSDream
- Lucii
- Lucille Croft
- Madeon
- Marc Rebillet
- Masego
- Matroda
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Mersiv
- Miane
- Miss Dre
- Montell2099
- Moore Kismet
- Nghtmre
- Nia Archives
- Nicole Moudaber
- Pam Sessions
- Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)
- Porter Robinson
- Potions
- Prospa
- QRTR
- Redrum
- RemK
- Rohaan
- Rossy
- Saucy Santana
- Sidepiece
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Softest Hard
- Space Wizard
- Sub Focus b2b ???
- Sullivan King
- Svdden Death b2b Marauda
- Tchami
- Thee Mike B
- Three 6 Mafia
- Tiga
- TOKiMONSTA
- Tom the Mail Man
- TroyBoi
- Tsuruda b2b Chee
- UNIIQU3
- Valentino Khan
- VENGA
- Vintage Culture
- Wax Motif
- Wenzday
- Will Clarke
- Wreckno
- Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics
Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale from Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am (PT) via the festival's official website. One-day GA tickets start at $89, while the three-day tickets start at $229. Additionally, there are three-day GA+ and VIP varieties, available for $279 and $429 respectively.
The multi-genre HARD Summer festival and its overflowing lineup promises to be a weekend to remember in sunny California.