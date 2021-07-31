Is Lil Uzi Vert dead? Rapper celebrates birthday among swirling rumors of joining the "27 club"

Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter on July 26th, three days before his birthday, to speak about his age revelation. The American rapper tweeted that he found out that he was turning 26 this year.

He said that his mother found his birth certificate recently, where his actual age was revealed. The Bad and Boujee singer tweeted:

“Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mum found my birth certificate.”

Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate ☹️😨 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

Uzi was to celebrate his 27th birthday on July 31st but revealed that he would be celebrating 26 again.

26 and I feel good — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 31, 2021

Rumors regarding Lil Uzi Vert’s death started flooding online after a TikTok user shared a fake news broadcast that read:

“Lil Uzi Vert found dead.”

The report also mentioned that the Grammy-nominated singer had overdosed in a LA hotel. The news was proved fake as the reporting image had a watermark that read “breakyourownstory.com.”

Lil Uzi Vert had previously hinted that he wanted to be a part of the “27 club,” which included famous musicians and actors who died at the age of 27. The list consists of famous personalities, including Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, and Kurt Cobain, amongst others.

Fans were pleased to see the Philadelphia-based rapper tweet about celebrating his birthday and relieved that Uzi did not want to be part of the 27 club anymore. On November 15th, 2020, he had tweeted:

“I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die. Don’t you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT? I thought I was gonna really be one of those High ass N***as at 27…… SAY NO TO DRUGS!!!!!”

I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die ⚰️😂Dont you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT. I thought I was gonna really be one of those High ass Niggas at 27 ....... SAY NO TO DRUGS !!!!! https://t.co/aNCbbilEnf — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 15, 2020

happy birthday man — TXCKET (@txcket) July 31, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT HIMSELF!! 🤓💕🦇 pic.twitter.com/d0TwnwoKxu — Jackie 💕🦇 (@Jackieeee_4) July 31, 2021

bro finally figured his birthday out☠️ — ₐ (@bornlites) July 31, 2021

Happy Birthday and I deicided to make this for fun pic.twitter.com/p7ELZJJ8Dp — NayauAD | ThumbnailMaker i Guess (つ´・ω・) (@AdNayau) July 31, 2021

happy birthday uzzzzzi — Queenn (@isoqueenn) July 31, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOAT — 7W Ralphy 🎒🌟 (@rzlphy) July 31, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert responds to tweets regarding his age

Lil Uzi Vert, real name Symere Bysil Woods, responded to several tweets after revealing his real age. Fans asked humorous questions after the latest revelation.

One fan asked Uzi:

“How tf you get a license den”

The which the Francisville, Philadelphia, native responded:

“Who tf has a license”

Who tf has a license https://t.co/aEkDXExOC2 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

Another person said:

“Damn bro so you was 18 but really 17”

Uzi said:

“Yes WTFFF!!!”

The age reveal arrives days after Lil Uzi Vert said that he was trying to buy a planet. The planet in question is called WASP-127b, a mix of orange and yellow colors.

Although the singer-songwriter was hopeful of buying a large birthday gift for himself, the 1967 Outer Space Treaty signed by the United States, the Soviet Union, and the United Kingdom states that no citizen or nation “may claim sovereignty of outer space or any celestial body.”

Also read: “Can’t be trusted with food” Saweetie food memes trend online as internet trolls her over new McDonald’s meal collab

Edited by Ravi Iyer