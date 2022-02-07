What did Lil Uzi Vert do? Rapper pleads no contest in assault case involving ex-girlfriend Britanny Byrd and SAINt JHN

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, won’t have to go to jail as he pleaded no contest to a 2021 assault case involving his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and rapper SAINt JHN.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that Lil pleaded no contest in court to every count, including felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend.

The artist was sentenced to 3 years of formal probation, one year of mental health and substance abuse treatment alongside 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and restitution, and a 10-year criminal protective order.

Woods copped a plea deal after he was charged with three felonies that included a firearm, criminal threats, and domestic violence, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

Accusations against Lil Uzi Vert

Symere’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd reportedly accused him of pointing a gun at her. She visited West Hollywood’s local sheriff station and filed a complaint against Lil, claiming that he placed the weapon on her stomach.

TMZ reported that Brittany was at the Dialog Café in West Hollywood with SAINt JHN to discuss an ongoing project. However, Lil reached the venue and got into an altercation with JHN.

Reports also say that Woods punched SAINt and while Byrd approached him, he took out a gun and tried to hit her in the stomach. JHN left the spot after the fight and Brittany visited the doctor before filing her complaint.

Prior to the incident, Brittany had a continuous feud with Lil’s current girlfriend, JT.

Lil Uzi Vert and Brittany Byrd relationship timeline

Lil Uzi Vert and Brittany Byrd broke up in 2017 (Images via Theo Wargo/Getty Images and byrdmuseum/Instagram)

The 26-year-old singer dated Byrd from 2014 to 2017. Byrd was attending Parsons School of Design after shifting from California when she met Woods.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native referenced Brittany in his song Nuyork Nights 21 and wrote several other songs about her. Byrd also appeared in the music video of Lil’s single, Money Longer.

While they broke up, Woods also announced a new song called Stole Your Luv in June 2017.

Byrn is a curator and artist and the owner of the Byrd Museum, which is an online marketplace with several artistic items like furniture, showpieces, and paintings.

