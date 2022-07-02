Marilyn Manson Nazi accusations explained as viral tweet garners traction online

On July 1, a Twitter thread by Kamilla (@k4mil1aa) with claims about singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson's alleged abuse towards actress Evan Rachel Wood went viral. The user who claims to be a victim of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) shared reports of Manson's sympathization with Nazi culture.
The tweet thread mentioned Evan Rachel Wood's allegations about the 53-year-old artist's whip with a Swastika branded on it. One such tweet from the thread mentioned:
"Marilyn Manson has a long history of collecting Nazi memorabilia, and throughout the relationship he got multiple nazi inspired tattoos."
Kamilla's Twitter thread delves into Rachel Wood's allegations and her documentary, Phoenix Rising, where she detailed her recollection of her claimed abusive relationship with Manson. In the documentary, the actress claimed that she was r*ped and abused by Manson. The latter had allegedly also carved the letter 'M' near her private part to "show ownership."
What are the accusations against Marilyn Manson's association with Nazism?
In the second part of the Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood's HBO documentary Phoenix Rising – Part II: Stand Up, the 34-year-old actress claims severe abuse at Manson's hand. In one such instance, she spoke of a Nazi whip that belonged to Manson that carries a Swastika symbol.
This allegation is particularly interesting as the Tainted Love artist has multiple tattoos featuring the controversial emblem. In his chest, Manson has one hollowed-out Swastika symbol and another made from three letter M's that is angled in a particular direction to mimic the Nazi symbol. According to Manson Wiki, the M-Swastika tattoo was first featured in 2011.
Along with his controversial Nazi tattoos, the singer-songwriter has multiple inks that are inspired by devil folklore and Satanic symbols. As of now, it is not clear if Manson owns any other memorabilia from the Nazi culture.
Netizens react to Marilyn Manson's Nazi accusations
Numerous Tweets called out pro-Johnny Depp supporters who also supported Manson. At the same time, others pointed out that Manson's Nazi whip is problematic, considering Evan Rachel Wood's Jewish background. In a similar vein, a few tweets claimed that the singer-songwriter was a neo-Nazi.
What else did Evan Rachel Wood claim about Marilyn Manson?
Meanwhile, in the documentary, Evan Rachel Wood further claimed that Manson had made her drink his blood. She said:
"There was a piece of me absolutely taken and I felt it leave my body, I felt my brain change, I felt it almost calcify and the world is never the same… It's just never the same, because everything that happens to you after that point is through the veil of this memory and you know... that people are capable of doing something like this."
She further recalled an incident during the shoot of Marilyn Manson's 2007 music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses. The actress alleged at the time that the now ex-partners were supposed to simulate on-screen intercourse. However, Rachel Wood alleged that Manson had penetrated her and "essentially r*ped her."
In the documentary, the actress said:
"We're doing things that were not what was pitched to me. We had discussed a simulated s*x scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that."
Following the documentary's release, Marilyn Manson (aka Brian Hugh Warner) filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress earlier this year. The complaint claimed that Rachel Wood's allegations in the documentary were "a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."
A similar defamation lawsuit was filed by Manson's long-term friend Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard's charges of abuse. Depp had won the case last month. Now it remains to be seen whether Manson faces such a verdict in the potential trial.