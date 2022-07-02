10 hilarious moments from K-pop award shows 

K-pop award shows may boast grand performances but they also have unforgettably funny moments. The Asia Artist Awards (AAA), Melon Music Awards (MMA), and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), among many others, have been platforms for some of the most iconic moments in K-pop history.

From Jackson Wang’s reaction to JPY to Hwasa’s performance to Monsta X faking their winning reaction, fans have witnessed the many fun and goofy moments of the idols. The artists' candid selves being caught on camera makes fans laugh out loud.

Let's take a look at the 10 funniest moments from K-pop award shows.

Listing 10 funniest moments from K-pop award shows: Suho’s Russian Roulette, Yeji’s mistake, and more

1) Jackson Wang’s over-the-top reaction

The GOT7 rapper made headlines because of his reaction to Hwasa and J.Y. Park’s performance at MAMA 2019. His shocked expression was turned into memes that make rounds on the internet even now. Jackson later clarified on his Instagram account that he was stunned to see the clear, transparent pants that J.Y. park wore.

2) Jin’s iconic reply to fans

Chifuyu's gf @chifuyusphoria remember when jin was MC at award show and army's were yelling handsome and jin was like "Yeah I know I am handsome" remember when jin was MC at award show and army's were yelling handsome and jin was like "Yeah I know I am handsome" 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YXpfyAfy0f

Acting as an MC with three other members at the KBS award show, BTS’ Jin surely stole the spotlight. While the singer was speaking his part, he heard fans complimenting him. Jin’s first reaction to that was:

“Yes, yes I know I am handsome.”

Jin’s instant response left the fellow MCs and the audience laughing hysterically.

3) Suho and his obsession with Russsian Roulette

AYA 💌 @jeongyunonly FOR THE 2ND TIME WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED THAT RED VELVET WON SUHO STARTED DANCING 'RUSSIAN ROULETTE' SUHO PLS #MMA2016 FOR THE 2ND TIME WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED THAT RED VELVET WON SUHO STARTED DANCING 'RUSSIAN ROULETTE' SUHO PLS #MMA2016 https://t.co/gWZcXwlThb

The leader of EXO made heads turn with his performance to Red Velvet’s Russian Roulette. During an award show when Red Velvet was declared the winner, Suho started dancing to the group’s 2016 track. This was not the first time that Suho confessed his love for the song and it surely won’t be the last.

4) V and Baekhyun's dance

BTS’ V and EXO’s Baekhyun’s performance at the Seoul Music Awards 2017 remains iconic to date. The duo danced to IOI’s Pick me and appeared hilarious while doing so. V modified the choreography according to his liking and inculcated a perfume-application step. This moment made fans giggle and laugh.

5) MonstaX’s reaction to winning

jaci @thedreamingbymx btw here's my #MAMAVOTE for #monstax of the day with them faking their reaction when winning an award at mama 2017 bc they already knew beforehand and were celebrating with seventeen btw here's my #MAMAVOTE for #monstax of the day with them faking their reaction when winning an award at mama 2017 bc they already knew beforehand and were celebrating with seventeen https://t.co/IagBicvMro

This hilarious moment from MAMA 2017 is unforgettable. Due to a technical glitch, MonstaX was declared the winner on the screen even before their name was announced. However, the award givers still proceeded to formally announce MonstaX’s name. The K-pop group then pretended to celebrate and faked their reaction since they already knew who the winner was.

6) Nayeon and Jeongyeon’s reaction

cak⁷⁺⁹ @bangdungie Nayeon and jeongyeon reaction to bts fake love mama 2018 performance, nayeon face tho Nayeon and jeongyeon reaction to bts fake love mama 2018 performance, nayeon face tho https://t.co/fKaBXKaE1Q

In the history of K-pop award shows, the funniest moments are generally the reactions of idols. One such was TWICE’s Nayeon and Jeongyeon’s reaction to BTS’ Fake Love performance. Their amusing expressions gained the spotlight and were the talk of the K-pop industry for sometime.

7) ITZY’s Yeji mistake

JYPNATION AUTOBASE @JWHYPESS [jwhyp] when yeji said golden awards instead of gaon awards



itzy: [jwhyp] when yeji said golden awards instead of gaon awardsitzy: https://t.co/1hRynKEIva

Yeji often makes mistakes when talking in certain social situations. At the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, the ITZY leader made an error during her acceptance speech. She thanked Golden awards instead of Gaon awards but corrected herself right after. This moment left the audience and fellow ITZY members laughing out loud.

8) Chayeol and Irene's moment

audrey @852jiaer When Chanyeol got caught calling Irene pretty When Chanyeol got caught calling Irene pretty 😌☝️ https://t.co/b3UvChUrVd

EXO’s rapper Chayeol shared a hilarious moment with Red Velvet’s Irene during her speech. Chayeol was spotted calling Irene pretty while she was giving her acceptance speech. The K-pop idol’s reaction was caught on camera. Upon realizing, he became flustered as the audience giggled over his innocence.

9) SHINee playing games

juli 🌸 @summertaemin SHINee playing games whilst winning an award remains one of the funniest moments in kpop SHINee playing games whilst winning an award remains one of the funniest moments in kpop https://t.co/geQ1T2Tf4u

K-pop groups have their own ways of attending award shows. For SHINee, it's playing games. The group was announced the winner of an award but the highlight for them was playing games at the table. The manner in which they stood up in between playing to receive the trophy was hilarious and made fans shed tears of laughter.

10) Apink performance

Ely @shujiyang It's been 5years since this Apink - Mr. Chu performance and the iconic reaction of this man and I can't stop laughing about this since morning It's been 5years since this Apink - Mr. Chu performance and the iconic reaction of this man and I can't stop laughing about this since morning https://t.co/r2kfWeNAfM

Apink’s performance on Mr. Chu at the Melon Music Awards was iconic because of several reasons but Yoo Byung Jae’s reaction takes the cake. The comedian was spotted changing his expressions in microseconds, going from a smile to a poker face.The instant switch between expressions made everyone burst out in laughter.

