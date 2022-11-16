Why did Stephanie have an alter ego? Reason explored as Sara Jane Ho trains her on Netflix's Mind Your Manners

Mind Your Manners has released six bingeworthy episodes on Netflix. The series features etiquette instructor Sara Jane Ho, who helps her students learn ways to function decently in a society. Her clients on the show are from diverse backgrounds and have varied experiences from all walks of life. Throughout the course of the episode, Sara helps them with their struggles and insecurities, and makes them a better fit for the world.

In Episode 1 of Mind Your Manners, viewers were introduced to 25 year old disability support worker Stephanie Osifo. She called herself "a party girl" with an alter ego named Ya Bish. After an initial run-through at her house with Sara, the student revealed that her alter ego helped her accept herself and not think about the flaws she had as she was bullied because of the same.

Throughout the episode, Sara helped Stephanie fix her ways of living, from her wardrobe, her walking style, and her makeup, among other aspects, as well as helped her build confidence and self-acceptance. Check out how it all transpired below.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Episode 1 of Mind Your Manners.

How did Stephanie learn etiquettes from Sara on Mind Your Manners?

Stephanie initially revealed that she was into partying (being her alter ego) and would find solace in the same. Her parents were worried about her immaturity and her lack of responsibilities at the age she was at, and wanted her to gain some insight. The student then reached out to Sara, who decided to make the house a visit.

Sara realized that Stephanie generally goes out partying and doesn't inform her parents in over two days, concerning them. She also understood that her student had to be taught to do everything in moderation. Stephanie's parents wanted their daughter to be more responsible and mature in her behavior.

The first spot for the Mind Your Manners expert was her student's wardrobe. Sara revealed that Stephanie only had activewear or "stripper wear" for her parties, and was into showing more of her skin. As she delved deep into the story of why Stephanie partied late or why she chose to wear the chosen clothes, her student confessed to being bullied because of possessing a skin condition called eczema.

Stephanie said:

"When I was growing up, I was bullied. I was never like that girl that boys had a crush on. When I was growing up, [eczema] was how people kind of defined me...is the girl with s**t skin, basically. It's really hard to say that I'm beautiful and this and that..when most people only see me for what I have on my skin."

Stephanie further revealed that she dressed in a way where people could focus on other parts of her body rather than her skin. Sara realized that through Mind Your Manners, she could help her student get rid of extreme coping mechanisms and accept herself for whoever she was.

The journey began with Sara helping Stephanie enunciate her words through a tongue twister exercise at an afternoon tea session. The expert had her student pronounce and enunciate words with flair and softness. The next day, Stephanie was guided on her way of walking with heels. This was also followed by guiding the student on makeup skills.

The Mind Your Manners expert realized that Stephanie put on more makeup than needed to hide her blemishes. However, Sara helped her student gain insight into self acceptance by asking her to remove her makeup and find beauty in simplicity. Two makeup experts from the industry were invited to help Stephanie with light but elegant makeup and hair.

By the end of the episode, Stephanie's family were extremely happy with seeing the changes in her. The student also decided to take on these lessons and live by following them and making changes to her current lifestyle.

Through Mind Your Manners, Sara connects with people from different cultural backgrounds and gains insight into their stories to better help them find a way to live a modern life with whatever resources they have available.

All six episodes of the reality series are available to stream on Netflix.

