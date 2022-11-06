“Never bullied anyone in my life”: Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claims about Oasis

Liam Gallagher recently responded on Twitter to Robbie Williams' "gigantic bullies" remark about the English rock band, Oasis. The famous singer and songwriter, who expressed his disagreement with Williams' claims, was part of Oasis from 1991 until its split in 2009.

Interestingly, Gallagher replied to one of his followers who asked for his comments on the matter. Although the 50-year-old music artist expressed a difference of opinion from Robbie Williams, he still apologized for unknowingly hurting anyone's feelings.

"I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing I've never bullied anyone in my life I'm a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I've ever hurt anyone's feelings I apologise."

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher @NathSert I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise @NathSert I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise

The "gigantic bullies" accusation from the Angels' singer came during his interview with New Zealander DJ Zane Lowe on the latter's Apple Music 1 show.

Robbie Williams accuses Oasis of being gigantic bullies at their peak but commends Liam Gallagher's vital presence in the scene

Robbie Williams labels Oasis members as gigantic bullies (Image via Apple Music)

As mentioned, Williams' claims regarding Liam Gallagher's former band Oasis came during his chat about his recent Number One album XXV on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show. Robbie Williams addressed the members of Oasis as "gigantic bullies" when he was talking about the band. The Lost singer was quoted saying:

"Ultimately, I'm a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f***ing unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock'n'roll, and 'let's turn it to 11, 12 and let's see where this goes'. It's part of that competitive nature of me, too."

The 48-year-old English singer and songwriter continued:

"Also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn't like that. A lot of that still remains inside me. They're probably different people now but there's a lot of me that's like, 'They're f***ing bullies, them. I don't like bullies.'"

In addition to his claims on Oasis, Williams spoke about Liam Gallagher later in his interview:

"He's doing fine. And he's rocking it. The great thing about being a fan of Oasis is when Liam comes out with a great album, I can be a fan. The great thing about being resentful towards them is when they don't, I'm happy. I win on both sides."

Williams spoke positively about Liam Gallagher's presence on the scene as a "vital" personality. Here's a quote of what he said during the candid interview:

"It's so genuine, Liam's last album that he put out: there's like five or six tracks on there that are just like… I'm so glad he exists. I'm so glad that he is a personality out there that's vital, because there's not many of them about. And especially in this day and age where pop stars can't say and do and be personalities, it's fantastic that there's a Liam Gallagher in the world."

This is not the first time Robbie Williams has used the word "bully" when talking about Oasis members. During one of his 2019 interviews, Williams said that despite his admiration for Gallagher, the latter still represented a school bully.

Besides Liam, Williams was also involved in a feud with another Oasis member and the former's brother Noel Gallagher. In 1990s, Noel labeled the Angels singer as the "fat dancer from Take That (band)."

