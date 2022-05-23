“Fu** off slippy Gerrard” - Liam Gallagher says Liverpool legend can ‘kiss his ar**’ after Manchester City’s Premier League title win

Manchester City superfan Liam Gallagher has mocked Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard as his Aston Villa side threw away a two-goal lead to gift the Cityzens the Premier League title on Sunday (May 22).

With City needing a win to secure their fourth title in five years, Villa silenced the Etihad Stadium as they took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Matty Cash and former Red Philippe Coutinho.

However, with just a quarter of an hour to go, a strike from Ilkay Gundogan strike started the comeback, which was completed just five minutes later with a smart finish from Rodri, as well as another goal for Gundogan.

City held on, causing pandemonium in the blue half of Manchester, which prompted Gallagher to take to Twitter to taunt Liverpool fans.

The former Oasis frontman referred to the Villa boss as 'slippy Gerrard', in reference to his infamous slip against Chelsea in 2014 which cost Liverpool a crucial goal in that season's title race.

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher Fuck off slippy gerrard Fuck off slippy gerrard

Gallagher also referenced Reds fans damaging Manchester City's team coach in 2018, something which caused Jurgen Klopp to tell The Guardian that he was 'embarrassed' and 'ashamed'.

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher Gerrard can kiss my arse as well the bumbaclart his old clubs fans smash our bus up MCFC CHAMPIONS Gerrard can kiss my arse as well the bumbaclart his old clubs fans smash our bus up MCFC CHAMPIONS

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard claims his goalkeeper Robin Olsen was 'attacked' by Manchester City fans

After City had secured their championship, a pitch invasion took place as thousands of supporters stormed the ground.

In his post-match press conference, a seething Gerrard was asked if all his players made it off the pitch without harm, to which the former England midfielder claimed (as quoted by The Guardian):

“The answer is no. My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City."

Following Gerrard's claim, Pep Guardiola was quick to apologize to Olsen and the Midlands club on behalf of his supporters, with the Spaniard stating:

“I’m so sorry on behalf of the club. The emotions, it’s difficult to understand why the people respond in this way. Hopefully, we can discover who it was and he’ll be punished. I don’t know how to stop it, you cannot put 1,000 guards [around the pitch].”

Manchester City later released a statement that said:

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch."

“The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

Ashley Preece @PreeceObserver #AVFC Robin Olsen via Instagram: "Those idiots who attacked me will not destroy my emotions of today's game. I got the opportunity to make my debut for this fantastic club, and we were close to getting a good result against a tough opponent. UTV." Robin Olsen via Instagram: "Those idiots who attacked me will not destroy my emotions of today's game. I got the opportunity to make my debut for this fantastic club, and we were close to getting a good result against a tough opponent. UTV." 🇸🇪 #AVFC https://t.co/pnM6HyOgIo

