Rolling Loud California 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Rolling Loud festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 California edition. The three-day festival is scheduled to take place from March 3 to March 5 next year at the Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The headliners for the festival will feature Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future on March 3, 4, and 5, respectively. The Rolling Loud festival will also feature American rapper Lil Wayne as a special guest.

Tickets for the festival will be available starting Friday, November 18, at 10 am PT via the festival’s official website.

The various categories in which passes are available include General Admission, General Admission+ VIP, and VIP+. The festival’s website is currently offering Layaway deposit prices for a limited period. These include general admission tickets for $9.99, general admission+ tickets for $14.99, VIP for $19.99, and VIP Munchies for $19.99.

Rolling Loud California 2023 Lineup

Friday, March 3

Tyga

Trippie Redd

Saweetie

Fivio Foreign

Bones

Nardo Wick

Rich the Kid

Blueface

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Xavier Wulf

Kamaiyah

Tay Money

Bktherula

SSGKobe

Saturday, March 4

Lil Baby

Don Toliver

2 Chainz

Kevin Gates

Lil Yachty

City Girls

Aminé

Chief Keef

Young Nudy

Larry June

Bia

Pouya

Curren$y

Money Man

NoCap

Shordie Shordie

Fat Nick

SpaceGhostPurrp

Sunday, March 5

Lil Uzi Vert

Polo G

Moneybagg Yo

Ski Mask the Slump God

Lil Tecca

OhGeesy

Sheck Wes

Central Cee

Coi Leray

Soosii

Shenseea

Ice Spice

Trae the Truth

G Perico

Rolling Loud California: First major US festival to feature Travis Scott after Astroworld Tragedy

American Grammy-award-winning rapper Travis Scott has been announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Rolling Loud festival. This is the first time the singer will perform as a headliner at a major US festival since 2021’s Astroworld Tragedy, which claimed 10 lives.

On November 8, 2021, the first day of the Astroworld festival, which Scott headlined, there was a massive crowd surge at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

🐰 @xxrsyx Rolling loud california putting travis scott on the lineup only a year after astroworld is crazy and them choosing tory lanez over megan is crazier omg Rolling loud california putting travis scott on the lineup only a year after astroworld is crazy and them choosing tory lanez over megan is crazier omg

In previous interviews, Scott mentioned that he was not aware of the mishap until it was over, as he could not hear screams from the audience. Post the tragedy, Scott was dropped as the headliner for Coachella and Day N Vegas festivals.

However, he has been performing at after-parties of award functions and was also announced as the headliner for the Primavera festival in South America this year. The singer has also launched Project HEAL to provide $5 million for youth-focused initiatives among marginalized and at-risk communities.

Scott also teased his upcoming album Utopia, which will be a follow-up to 2018’s album Astroworld. It will be released through Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records.

Also among the headliners are Playboy Carti, whose 2020 album Whole Lotta Red debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and became his first chart-topping release. He has also released several hit singles, including Magnolia and Woke Up Like This (featuring Lil Uzi Vert).

American rapper Future, who is also a headliner at the Rolling Loud festival, will perform on the third day. His most recent album, I Never Liked You, featured a number-one hit, Wait for U, which became his highest-charting single as a lead artist.

