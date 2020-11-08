Jake "The Snake" Roberts diagnosed with a lung disease

In an interview with Premier Live TV, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts went into depth on his recent battles and diagnosis with COPD lung disease. COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is a group of progressive lung diseases.

About a month ago, Jake "The Snake" Roberts took to Twitter, revealing that he is suffering from COPD. He went into further details in his interview with Premier Live TV about the details of the disease, how he got it and how he has been handling it.

COPD each day I’m given I rejoice. Yes I’ll keep proving them wrong by beating the odds. Life is a gamble@aew @AEWrestling — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) September 29, 2020

"I’m just going to hit on it fairly briefly, because we’re still struggling with it. About a week ago man, I just couldn’t quit coughing and couldn’t breathe, that’s not good you know and I wound up having to get to the hospital and stay for a few days and I wish I could say this was COVID, but it’s not, what I’ve got is worse than COVID, it’s something that was passed down to me through the bloodlines, hereditary and all that stuff and it’s not your happy camper stuff man, it’s issues with C.O.P.D. (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)." H/t WrestlingNews.net

Jake "The Snake" Roberts thanks AEW for helping him

Jake "The Snake" Roberts also went in depth in particular about the difficulties he has been facing due to the diagnosis. One of the side-effects of COPD is that oxygen is not circulated through the blood properly. Roberts expanded on this situation, explaining that this prevents him from talking for more than 20 seconds.

"We’re testing it today for the first time to try and go do something, I know that without the oxygen, if I talk for about 20 seconds, I’m done, I can’t go anymore, it’s not there, so this is going to be something I’m going to have to work with and the thing that I’m happy or happiest about is that I’m in AEW and they actually give a damn, it’s really wild, they actually care about the athletes, they actually get us the help that we need, they actually set up protocol so us dumb-a** wrestler don’t say, hey I’m okay, I can get in there, I’ve got one arm missing you know, it’s okay." H/t WrestlingNews.net

Jake "The Snake" Roberts also thanked AEW and explained how he was happy to be working with a company that cared about its wrestlers. He spoke about how AEW has protocols in place that allow wrestlers to get the help they need, and that they actively prevent wrestlers from shrugging off any injuries or sicknesses.

Still excited to get to perform. Thank you AEW — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) October 13, 2020

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is a legend in the wrestling community and rightfully a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Our prayers and well wishes go out to Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and we hope that he makes a swift and full recovery.