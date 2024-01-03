"Jack of all trades": Snoop Dogg earns praise online after he becomes "special correspondent" for the 2024 Summer Olympics

On December 31, NBC announced that rapper Snoop Dogg will be heading to France for the 2024 Summer Olympics. He will be checking in with the NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and providing primetime coverage at different events throughout the Olympics.

NBC released a press release saying:

"The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock. He'll explore the city's iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit the athletes, their friends and families."

After the news went viral, netizens took to social media platforms to express their excitement. Some called him the jack of all trades as they reacted to the news about his new role.

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@craftingwithcassandra)

Netizens are now looking forward to watching what Snoop Dogg brings to the table at the Olympics, especially after his coverage during the Tokyo Olympics with Kevin Hart grabbed fans' attention.

"I'm so looking forward to the Olympic now": Fans react to Snoop Dogg becoming "special correspondent" of 2024 Summer Olympics

Expand Tweet

Commenting on Snoop Dogg being announced as the special correspondent for the 2024 Olympic Games, Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics Production, called the rapper an "Olympic Gold Medal commentator." As per Entertainment Weekly, Molly also praised Snoop for generating tens of millions of views for his highlights during the Tokyo Olympics and said:

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Social media users were over the moon when the announcement was made. They expressed that they were eager to watch Snoop Dogg pronounce French words and took to the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post to congratulate him.

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@_doseof_madness)

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@_vonthegod_ on)

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@damnsection8)

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@fat_haitian)

Netizens react to the news (Image via Instagram/@shredchaser)

As per Entertainment Weekly, Snoop Dogg, in a statement, shed light on his new role and said:

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness."

He also said that he would bring his "Snoop style" into the mix and that it would be the "most epic Olympics ever." The artist will give reports for the Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock, which will begin on July 26, 2024.