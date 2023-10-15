Shaquille O'Neal draws attention to $150 million worth Rick Ross, highlighting his and Kobe Bryant's career accolades

Shaquille O'Neal believes he and Kobe Bryant were the best duo in the NBA during their time in the league.

They combined for three titles, and the former Los Angeles Lakers big man believed they would have had more titles had they played together. In their three years together, they won three consecutive titles (2000-02), and O'Neal ended as the Finals MVP.

Earlier, rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to share a story highlighting O'Neal and Bryant's career accolades, where four-time NBA champion Shaq gave a shoutout to Ross.

O'Neal shared Ross' story on Instagram and appreciated the 'Shaq and Kobe' star for his props. It comes on the back of the latter's and Meek Mill's latest track on the two Lakers superstars, which he had earlier shared on Instagram, too.

Mill, who's estimated to be worth $150 million per Forbes, has multiple platinum albums that have sold an overall $100 million worldwide and have since made him a regular fixture in the Top 200 Billboard list. Now, with the new track, he's set to enjoy the same level of success as his previous chartbusters.

Shaquille O'Neal shared a story of rapper Rick Ross highlighting the former and Kobe Bryant's career accolades (@shaquilleoneal/Instagram)

After winning a stellar three-peat, the Lakers reached the NBA Finals again in 2003-04 adding Gary Payton and Karl Malone to the mix to become a superteam for the ages.

However, they lost 4-1 to a determined Detroit Pistons. The aftermath saw Shaquille O'Neal being traded to the Miami Heat, where he won another championship, which would also be the final one in his decorated career.

As for the Lakers and Kobe Bryant, they weren't the same without their explosive center. They missed the playoffs entirely in the 2004-05 season and crashed out in the first round against the Phoenix Suns in 2006 and 2007.

"We didn't have a bad relationship": Shaquille O'Neal on his time with Kobe Bryant

The Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant beef was well-documented, but on his part, the three-time NBA Finals MVP was candid when talking about his time with the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Speaking to Charles Barkley on TNT's Inside the NBA, O'Neal shared his two cents on his relationship with Bryant.

“We didn’t have a bad relationship, because we won three out of four championships. That’s not a bad relationship at all.”

O'Neal won another ring without Kobe Bryant, who won championships in 2009 and 2010 without their star big. A look at their chemistry shows that they would have won a few more titles together had they played for a few more seasons.