"The real man of the people": Meek Mill breaks down crying during Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing, wins hearts online 

Meek Mill was present at the signing of the new Pennsylvania Probation Bill, which includes reforms to the state's justice system, including the sealing of criminal records and the reduction of incarceration by probation. The SC 838 bill was passed under the auspices of Governor Joss Shapiro.

The singer was present at the bill signing and took to the podium to state his feelings on the matter. He was emotional while stating:

"I don't want to get emotional because it's a lot. You don't have to clap 'cause I'm at a point in my life like we all grew up in the streets, and we try to be better, but they labeled us felons and sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today, and I'm proud of that."

The singer's reaction and his words at the signing of the bill have since gone viral, with netizens moved by his heartfelt words and reaction to the new bill, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Netizens react to Meek Mill's response to Pennsylvania law

Netizens were quick to react to Meek Mill's response to the new Pennsylvania Probation Reform Act, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Most expressed their approval of Meek Mill's support for reform. Some, however, pointed out that while the reform bill was a positive step forward, there was still a lot of work to be done. Some also suggested that the rapper should continue with this kind of work in the future.

The Pennsylvania 838 Bill, which Meek Mill campaigned for and that was passed on December 13, 2023, provides for probation relief and review, among other provisions, as stated in the bill document:

"Except as otherwise provided in this section, the court shall hold a probation review conference no later than 60 days from the date the defendant is eligible."

"If a defendant's probation review conference has not commenced within the time frames specified in this subsection, the defendant's attorney, or the defendant if unrepresented, may file a motion demanding a probation review conference within five business days," it continues.

Meek Mill is best known for his fourth studio album, Championships, which was released on November 30, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.