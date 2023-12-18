“I'm gonna go nuts”: Internet goes wild as Kid Cudi teases a memoir and global book tour in addition to new music in 2024

Rapper Kid Cudi is set to release his memoir, titled, CUDI, sometime in September 2024. The singer made the announcement about the memoir on his official X page on Friday, December 15, 2023. Cudi tweeted that the title of his memoir would be CUDI by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi and that he hoped to release it in September 2024.

"Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel," the rapper wrote.

Expand Tweet

After the initial reveal, Kid Cudi also responded to a fan's comment and teased a book tour "around the globe" where he planned on doing signings as well.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, tweeted about his memoir and teased a book tour and signing, the news went viral. Fans across the world took to X to express their joy about the memoir CUDI, with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Kid Cudi's reveal of the memoir and book tour

Netizens were quick to react to Kid Cudi's reveal of the memoir and the book tour. They took social media, especially Twitter to express their excitement about the matter. While many congratulated the rapper on his new memoir, others stated that they were looking forward to reading the book. Some also expressed their admiration and love for the singer in their messages.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In his initial announcement, the singer went on to elaborate on the memoir, stating his hopes for what the reading experience for his fans will be. He said that the book will inspire fans to live their lives to "the fullest every chance" they got, and to reach for their dreams while working hard to "bring them to reality. Kid Cudi also noted that the book might also inspire fans to "keep God close."

"My hope is that after u read this, you'll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love," the Alive rapper said.

More about Kid Cudi's music career

Kid Cudi released his debut studio album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, on September 15, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

He released his second studio album, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, on November 9, 2010. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first two studio albums were followed by a collaborative album with WZRD, WZRD, which was released on February 28, 2012. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Indicud, the singer's third studio album, was released on April 16, 2013. The gold-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 3 on the Canadian album chart.

Kid Cudi's last major album success was with his second collaborative project, Kids See Ghosts, which was released on June 8, 2018. The gold-certified album, a collaboration with Kanye West, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.