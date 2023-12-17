Nike GT Hustle 2 “Be True to Her School” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike’s “Be True to Her School” lineup recently welcomed another iteration of the popular Nike GT Hustle 2 sneaker design. This thematic shoe will be dressed in distinct hues of grey.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike GT Hustle 2 "Be True to Her School" sneakers will be made accessible to the public within the next few weeks of 2024. The brand has not yet disclosed the date that these sneakers will be available for purchase through their official release.

It has been reported that it will be possible to purchase these sneakers through the offline and digital platforms of Nike, in addition to a select group of retail merchants that are tied to Nike Basketball. Keep a look out here for the information on the confirmed pricing for these sneakers.

Nike GT Hustle 2 “Be True to Her School” shoes are decked in grey ensemble

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 sneaker (Image via Nike)

The "Be True to Her School" assortment is Nike's most recent in-house collection, and it is aimed primarily at the female sneaker consumer that the company serves. The current collection of models is a spin on the Nike Dunk Pack that was released in 1985.

It has expanded its horizons from the brand's historical clad-leather shoes to include one of its most recent performance basketball designs, which is the Nike GT Hustle 2.

The mid-top design that has been associated with Victor Wembanyama lately is currently undergoing a greyscale push that is reminiscent of the colors that are included in Jordan Brand's legendary "Cool Grey" palette. This is in contrast to the varsity-style color combination that is shown on its Air Force 1 and Dunk Low rivals.

Taking the sides, vamp, and heel counter in a deep shade of grey, a complementing slate of clean white hues brightens the tongue, laces, midsole, and profile swoosh, whereas a “Silver Metallic” treatment defines the mudguard.

At the branded insoles, the figure features a Roman numeral application at the heel counters, which is stitched to represent the year of the model's launch, which is 2024. This serves as a visual representation of the incorporation of the model within the pack.

Expand Tweet

Nike's website has the following information regarding the functionality of the GT Hustle 2 sneakers:

“One step can make all the difference when it’s game point, like a sneaky successful backdoor layup that’s blocked if not for a sliver of separation, or a last-second leap at your opponent that sends their 3 clanking off the rim. We used insights from female athletes to make the G.T. Hustle 2 soft, supportive, and lightweight—which every basketball player needs.”

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 "Be True to Her School" sneakers that will be available in the near future. Those interested in getting their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the abovementioned GT Hustle 2 shoe, Nike Inc. added the Nike Dunk High shoe to the similar “Be True to Her School” lineup. These sneakers will potentially be sold for $120 per pair via the online website as well as on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops.