Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Year of the Dragon" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of the kid’s exclusive and LX “Year of the Dragon” versions of the Nike Dunk Low model, Nike Inc. has now unveiled another shoe with a similar theme. This time around, the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 variation of the classic Dunk appeared in the “Year of the Dragon” ensemble.

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Year of the Dragon” shoes are projected to be released sometime around the coming weeks of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News. Sneaker lovers should note that the official release details have not yet been disclosed.

These shoes, offered at $120, will reportedly be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Year of the Dragon” shoes are adorned with grey overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The "Year of the Dragon" edition that Nike is planning to release in 2024 is shaping up to be among the most comprehensive offerings ever released.

During the course of the last few months, an array of various designs from Nike Sportswear, Nike Running, Nike Basketball, and the Air Jordan brand have been introduced that make reference to the shifts that have occurred in the Zodiacal calendar.

The latest addition to the festive assortment for Chinese New Year is this Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2. Using a variety of shades of white, grey, red, and green, the most recent model is reminiscent of other "Year of the Dragon" sneakers that have emerged in recent months. You won't be able to overlook the Disrupt variety, thanks to its joyful revamp and its already bold nature.

Additionally, collection-specific markings are located on the outer edge of the profile swooshes, which have been given a texture that resembles scales. Celebration "Just Do It" tags are affixed to the protruding foam tongue, adding a splash of vibrant red color that is in keeping with the prevalent symbolism associated with the Chinese New Year.

Moreover, the branding that is imprinted on the sockliners has been altered to reflect the event, which contributes to the creation of a charming new Nike Dunk Low.

In the backdrop, the modification to an icon maintains a clear approach. A white and cream hue palette has been chosen for the revised midsole and outsole configuration. This choice makes it possible for the upper surface to take center stage throughout the shoe.

For the uninitiated, the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneaker design is an experimental variation on Peter Moore's basketball style made in 1985. The Swoosh never fails to recall the humble origins and progression of Nike Dunks on their website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

It further continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Year of the Dragon” shoes that will be accessible in the coming year. Those absolutely eager to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely updates on their release.