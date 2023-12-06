Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Year of the Dragon” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is now entering the new Chinese lunar year with yet another exciting launch, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Year of the Dragon." The unveiling of this model happened at a time when the calendar was getting ready to say goodbye to the current year, 2023.

This most recent iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low has been entirely covered in a color scheme consisting of Sail/Metallic Gold Grain-Dark Team Red-Dark Smoke Grey-Dark Team Red.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Dragon” shoes are predicted to be launched on January 24, 2024, as stated by House of Heat. These shoes will be sold with a selling price label of $125 per pair. They will be offered via the digital as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated sellers.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Year of the Dragon” sneakers will be offered with themed hangtags

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

During the time that Jordan Brand becomes ready to welcome in the Year of the Dragon, the company has expanded its Chinese New Year Selection to include multiple styles of sneakers with similar themes, one of which is a stunning Air Jordan 1 Low.

One of the new additions to the collection is a women's special version of the Jordan 1 Low SE, which features an appearance that exquisitely captures the spirit of the holiday season.

In addition to the Jordan 1 Low OG, Jordan 38, and Spizike Low, which were previously disclosed, this set will also be released alongside other releases from Nike, such as the Ja 1 and Dunk Low Year of the Dragon.

An ode to the vivacious spirit of the Lunar New Year, this edition is reserved exclusively for women.

The foundation is made of sleek white leather, which creates a wonderful backdrop for the deep red leather toppings that contrast with it. The smokey gray accents that run along the liner provide a modest yet remarkable divergence, which helps to balance out these opulent tones' overall appearance.

The standard silhouette is given a more modern look with the addition of a semi-translucent smokey gray outsole, which further enhances the style.

The celebratory golden details on this Air Jordan 1 Low SE are what truly set it apart from other versions of the shoe. These touches are a tribute to the splendor and richness that are connected with the Lunar New Year.

An homage to the mythical and historical significance of the Year of the Dragon, the golden swoosh that is an ornamental component at the midfoot is not only an embodiment of grace but also an allusion to the aforementioned history.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

It is complemented by the corresponding insole motifs, as well as the exceptional gold-colored embroidery on the tongue and heel, which lends an air of opulence and a sense of celebration to the debut.

Each pair comes with a unique festive hang tag as well as a red envelope imprinted with the Jordan brand, which is a staple of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Year of the Dragon” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Sneakerheads curious to get their hands on these themed sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.