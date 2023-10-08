Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Earlier in 2023, the sneaker community welcomed the Air Jordan 38 signature silhouette. So far, we have witnessed multiple iterations and player-exclusive (PE) variations of the model, and the "Chinese New Year" variant will be another addition to the silhouette's expanding catalog.

This themed Air Jordan 38 shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Cedar/Metallic Gold Grain-Light Pumice-Sail-Oil Green-Dark Team Red color palette. The early images of this colorway were recently shared on an Instagram account by a sneaker insider, @kicksdong.

The Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” shoes will potentially enter the sneaker market on January 24, 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker sources. Remember that the official launch date of these celebratory sneakers is still pending confirmation by the Jordan Brand.

These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $200 for each pair. Fans and other sneakerheads can cop these pairs from the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail outlets.

Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” shoes are composed of red and blue hues all over

Here's another look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly look forward to the unique offerings marking the Chinese New Year that are made available by Jordan Brand each calendar year. This yearly custom honors the cultural and historical importance of the event by wearing shoes that capture the spirit of each of the animals that represent the zodiac.

As the Year of the Dragon draws closer, fans are getting increasingly excited to catch a preview of Jordan Brand's upcoming selection. The Air Jordan 38, the company's most recent high-performance basketball shoe, is now available in the Chinese New Year hue. It comes after the recent unveiling of the Air Jordan 1 Low, which was specifically made for the celebrations.

When one examines the Jordan 38 Chinese New Year, it is immediately evident that Chinese traditions and workmanship have been combined. The outer layer of the footwear, which is made of suede, cloth, and neoprene, has an aesthetically pleasing blend that gives the finished product a cedar color.

Here's a closer look at the inner soles of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

This particular tint of red predominates the cloth that runs along the midfoot, as well as the delicately stitched parts that decorate the collar area.

The suede matches the toe and eyestays, creating a seamless layout that contrasts wonderfully with the energizing green accents on the laces as well as the tongue lining. The dazzling metallic gold circle that is located on the tongue flap is a distinctive element that stands out and gracefully encompasses the classic Jumpman emblem.

The interior of the sneaker features an insole that is adorned with a complex design that surrounds the iconic Jumpman insignia. The Air Jordan 38 has cutting-edge technology in its midsole, including Zoom Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 for padding and an X-Plate for reactivity when making moves on the court.

These technologies were designed to improve the shoe's effectiveness. A robust outer sole unit made of white rubber supports the technology, which is concealed within a combination of white and green.

You should put the Nike Air Jordan 38 "Chinese New Year" shoes on your watchlist so that you will be able to purchase a pair of them when they become available in the following year.

Fans can also download Nike's SNKRS app or register on the Swoosh website to receive timely notifications whenever the aforementioned hue becomes available for purchase.