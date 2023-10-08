Nike Air Force 1 Low “What The?” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike Inc. recently unveiled its beautifully crafted "What The?" variation of the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker style. This shoe is entirely dressed in mismatched arrangement, which will be made accessible in kid's sizes. On November 3, 2023, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "What The?" sneakers are likely to hit the sneaker market, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other sneaker sources.

These footwear designs will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a bunch of connected retail marketplaces. The retail price is set at $95, and the sizes range from kindergarten to grade school.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “What The?” shoes will be offered in mismatched arrangement

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The sneaker company has a history of pioneering new approaches, so it doesn't hold back when faced with controversial choices. More recently in 2023, sneaker enthusiasts are going to witness the public debut of another daring "What The?" palette, in a kids' exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. These shoes incorporate the lively splash of colors previously seen in Nike's kid-centric rosters.

When it comes to style, this AF1 Low emanates an energetic brightness that is appropriate for the age group of the young people it caters to. The entire look is a visual feast, thanks to its use of many different colors, including orange, blue, red, yellow, and purple, as well as white, vanilla, and a very light shade of blue. The color arrangements of the sneakers give off an air of disorderly allure, guaranteeing that no two panels are exactly the same in appearance.

An ode to the randomness that characterizes the spirit of youth, the contrasting color scheme between the left and right sneakers contributes to the overall attractiveness of the product by bringing about an overall impression of whimsy and unpredictability. The traditional white AF1 midsole is the glue that holds the lively color scheme together.

It is highlighted with orange embroidery, which contrasts sharply but also complements the flamboyant upper. In keeping with the "What The?" motif, the aesthetic of each shoe features a rubber outer sole unit of a distinct hue. The Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is widely considered to be among the most revered and celebrated styles in the annals of sneaker history, occupies a unique position in the affections of sneaker enthusiasts across the globe.

The layout of the sneaker, which was originally created by the legendary shoe creator Bruce Kilgore in the 1980s, has withstood the test of time, mutating in a wide variety of hues and textures. The origins and legacy of AF1 model is emphasized on Swoosh's site, that states:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the fresh new Nike Air Force 1 Low "What The?" footwear dropping in the next few weeks of this year. If you sign up for Nike's mailing list or download the official SNKRS app, you'll be among the first to know when this AF1 colorway goes on sale.

The Swoosh has not only produced kid-sized versions of the stated Air Force 1 but also of the Dunk Low and Air More Uptempo as part of their "What The?" line. Expect these to drop at the same time as the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway. These shoes will be sold in Nike retail stores, Nike.com, and other authorized Nike retailers.