Nike Dunk Low “Lux Grandma” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has no plans of lowering its speed in designing new intriguing renditions of its Nike Dunk Low model. No matter whether it's a men's, women's, or kid's sneaker catalog, the shoe label is paying equal attention to all of them.

The recently emerged Nike Dunk Low "Lux Grandma" iteration is the latest entry into the model's women's roster for 2024. This premium Dunk Low variation is entirely clothed in a Phantom/Ale Brown-Sail-Metallic Gold color scheme.

On February 17, 2024, the Nike Dunk Low "Lux Grandma" variant is expected to step into the footwear scene, as reported by Sole Retriever. These shoes will be dropped via online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and chosen retail merchants for purchase.

The selling price for these sneakers is set at $135 per pair, and the product is offered in sizes specific to women. It's worth noting that the official launch dates are still awaited.

Nike Dunk Low “Lux Grandma” shoes are adorned with metallic gold accents all over

Here's another look at the Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low has cemented its place in shoe lore by relentlessly reimagining itself in various fresh combinations of colors and patterns over the years.

Nike is repeatedly surprising its consumer base by introducing a playful yet elegant spin to the model, even if it always incorporates customary color schemes in its range. The most recent variation, which has been given the name "Lux Grandma," comes with metallic highlights.

This iteration of the Dunk Low has a combination of class and throwback instincts in its design. The toppings dazzle with a glittering metallic silver shine and are offered in a color that is described as a rich ale brown.

The mudguard, eyestays, heel counter, and Swoosh all include an embellishment in the form of a dotted arrangement. This is what differentiates this particular style from others.

The sleek leather in a hue called sail that forms the foundation of the shoe creates a distinction that works beautifully with these accents. A metallic gold accent is applied to the Nike insignia that is featured on the tongue flap in order to further improve the high-end appearance of the product.

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The layout is flawlessly finished off with a set of cream-colored lace as well as a leather tongue flap that has a shade that appears to be a little bit different. The footwear is supported by a sail midsole, and it has a traditional gum rubber outer sole unit. This sole unit contributes to the shoe's warmth and timeless good looks.

The introduction of the Dunk Low style by Nike has contributed to the rising level of fascination for the firm's athletic footwear across the world. Nike acknowledged the significance of this input by providing the following information regarding the rich historical background of the sneaker model:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Lux Grandma” iteration that will be accessible in the following year. If you're sure to add these sneakers to your wardrobe, you can simply sign up on the SNKRS app or Nike’s website for timely alerts on their arrival.