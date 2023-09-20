5 best Nike Dunk Low restocks planned for Spring 2024

Nike, the juggernaut of athletic footwear, prepares to make spring 2024 an unforgettable season with numerous Nike Dunk Low launches for sneaker enthusiasts. It seems like the legendary Dunk Low will be making a successful comeback with many throwback editions. The Dunk, which made its debut in 1985, has progressed well beyond its practical roots to become a treasured fashion standard.

The Dunk series began its life as a basketball shoe designed for hardwood courts, but it has since become a symbol of urban culture and individual expression. For all the sneaker enthusiasts out there, this restock pack is a must-have. It caters to collectors, trendsetters, and anyone who loves classic designs. Let’s have a look at the five highly anticipated re-releases of the Nike Dunk Low.

Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" and four other popular Dunk Low colorways restocking in Spring 2024

1) Nike Dunk Low ‘Veneer’

The Dunk Low "Veneer" debuted in 2001 as part of the "Ugly Duckling Pack," a trio of sneakers that was only available in Japan. Nineteen years later, in the prime of the Dunk revival, there was a throwback. There have been rumblings of a $115 'Veneer' retro in 2024, after the rebirth in 2020.

The 'Veneer,' 'Plum,' and 'Ceramic' were part of Nike's 'Ugly Duckling Pack,' which debuted with the launch of Team Swoosh's Pro B series in 2001. Exclusive to CO.JP, the 'Ugly Duckling Pack' featured all-suede constructions accented by bold color blocking. This pair is an exact replica of the original in terms of workmanship and color blocking.

The mudguard, eyestays, and heel include green suede pieces that stand out against the darker brown upper. The suede toe box, quarter panel, mesh collar, tongue, and sole all have these colors.

The purple accents on the lace set, Nike tongue logo, Nike Swoosh, and heel tab provide a dash of fun color to the otherwise neutral style. The appearance is finished off with a purple rubber outsole and a white Dunk midsole.

2) Nike Dunk Low ‘Championship Red’

Swoosh lovers can rejoice as another highly anticipated Nike Dunk Low from the year 2022 is slated to make a return in spring 2024. You will be able to cop this iconic silhouette through official Nike channels, including the SNKRS app, as well as other online and offline retailers. These sneakers will be offered in men's sizes at a retail price of $115.

The Nike Dunk Low Championship Red is keeping the original design of the Dunk Low lineup. The sneaker arrives in a striking combination of university red and white, showcasing an all-leather construction that features a two-tone colorblocking style.

This particular pair showcases vibrant colored underlays, specifically red, harmoniously complemented by white overlays. The orange accents are prominently displayed through the Nike branding featured on the insoles.

3) Nike Dunk Low ‘Michigan State’

Making its debut in 2006, Michigan State is yet another much-desired Dunk Low iteration that pays homage to Michigan State University. This highly sought-after sneaker is all set for a retro release in the summer of 2024. This celebrated colorway will be available in men’s sizes at an expected retail price of $115. The Nike Dunk Low Michigan State features classic ‘Be True To Your School’ two-tone colorblocking in Spartans-themed white and team green.

The all-leather construction has white underlays and green overlays. The only shade other than white and green is orange, which can be seen in the Nike Air logo on the insoles. Standard Nike branding hits decorate the heel and nylon tongue. The low-top is built on a tough rubber outsole with a grippy pattern designed for basketball floors.

4) Nike Dunk Low ‘Ultraman’

The Nike Dunk Low Ultraman, which was first introduced in 1999 as a Japan-only CO.JP series, will be back in the summer of 2024. These kicks are expected to be on sale for $125 during the spring of 2024 at Nike Sportswear locations as well as on Nike.com.

This Nike Dunk Low, created in a University Red and Silver hue, earned the moniker Ultraman as a result of its hue combination mimicking the Japanese superhero from the 1960s. However, there is no formal connection between the character and this particular model of the Nike Dunk Low.

Although the 2024 Nike Dunk Low Ultraman has not yet been seen, it is anticipated to appear precisely like the original pair from 1999. As a result, you can anticipate a complete leather top combined with mesh on the lining and tongue.

Starting with a red foundation, the shoe features a contrasting silver touch on the overlays, heel tabs, eyestays, and outsole. Expected design elements include a white midsole, more red accents on the tongue tag, and heel branding.

5) Nike Dunk Low CO.JP ‘Plum’

Nike's CO.JP (Concept Japan) collection boasts a remarkable lineup of highly coveted and elusive sneakers, making it a significant part of the brand's history. The CO.JP models were highly coveted and exclusive sneaker releases available only in Japan. The "Ugly Duckling" pack, specifically the "Plum" colorway, is set to make a comeback in 2024 with an anticipated selling price of $115.

The Dunk Low CO.JP "Plum" made its initial debut in 2001 and was reintroduced to the market in 2020, playing a significant role in the revival of this iconic silhouette. Given its resemblance to the last edition, it is reasonable to anticipate that the 2024 Retro will showcase a consistent design and color scheme.

The color palette of the sneakers features a combination of dark and light purples, which elegantly adorn the all-suede upper. These hues beautifully complement the deep red accents found on the Swoosh, heel tab, outsole, and laces. The rubber and foam all-white midsole is used in these sneakers for an ergonomic and tuned fit.

Nike will bring back these five Dunk Low iterations in the spring of 2024. Download the SNKRS app and keep an eye on the Nike website for announcements on these and other sneaker releases.