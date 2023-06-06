Nike CO.JP "Head to Head" sneaker pack 2023: Everything we know so far

Nike has an extensive catalog of collaborative works, particularly with their iconic Dunk and Air Max 1 sneakers. Over the years, the sneakers titan has collaborated with a variety of brands, creative people, and stars to come up with a number of the most coveted trainers on the market. However, one of Nike's most intriguing and influential associations has been with its Japanese affiliate, CO.JP.

On June 9, 2023, the "Head to Head" shoe pack will go on sale only in Japan. The pack will be available through a lottery system on the Atmos website, a leading retailer and collaborator of Nike in Japan. The sneaker will be offered with a selling price label of ¥15,000 JPY for each pair (about $135 USD).

Because it is an exclusive run and a highly sought-after release among fans and sneakerheads, the set will likely sell out fast. To get a deal on a set, you have to participate in the lottery on the atmos webpage until June 8, 2023, and pray for the perfect pair. You can also try your luck on secondary markets like StockX or GOAT, but be prepared to pay a premium.

Nike CO.JP “Head 2 Head Pack” will offer unique colorways of Dunk Low and Air Max 1 sneaker models

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers of the new pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

CO.JP is the acronym for Concept Japan, a project launched by Nike in the early 2000s as part of their worldwide advancement efforts. With the sneaker scene already solidified in Japan, Nike sought to offer distinctive goods and concepts that would be intriguing to the local market while also creating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts abroad. CO.JP's mission was not to create new things, but rather to reimagine old ones in a fresh way.

The Air Force 1 "Linen," Air Max 95 "Neon," Dunk Low "Viotech," and Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" are among the most prominent CO.JP releases introduced over the years. Because of their high-quality materials, unique color combinations, and limited availability, these trainers were highly sought after by collectors and resellers alike.

In 2023, the Oregon-based sportswear company celebrates the legacy of CO.JP with a new sneaker pack that pays respect to some of its most iconic retros. The pack is called "Head to Head", as it mashes up fabrics and colors of two different models that were recently nominated in the "JP Tournament", a voting campaign that lets fans choose their favorite CO.JP sneakers.

The description of the upcoming sneaker pack on Atmos’ social media page reads,

“The mission of "CO.JP" is not to produce new products, but to add stories to existing models, starting with DUNK and producing many masterpiece models. In 2021, a campaign to decide the best of masterpieces created from "CO.JP" was held as a "CO.JP tournament" on the dedicated app SNKRS of "Nike" and became a hot topic. With that enthusiasm, the "HEAD 2 HEAD PACK", which is a new mashup of the materials and colors of the models nominated in this year's tournament, will be released.”

The pack consists of two pairs: a Nike Dunk Low PRM and a Nike Air Max 1 PRM. The Dunk Low samples incorporate an earthy color scheme taken from the Air Max 90 "Escape" and the Dunk Low "Beast Pack", while the Air Max 1 features a collegiate "Michigan" hue. Both pairs also feature snakeskin and crocodile patterns over the leather overlays and Swooshes, as well as custom insole branding.

The "Head to Head" sneaker pack is a tribute to the history and culture of CO.JP, as well as a nod to the fans who voted for their favorites. It showcases the creativity and diversity of Nike's Japanese division, as well as its influence on sneaker culture worldwide.

Don't pass up your chance to get these trainers and become a member of the CO.JP family.

