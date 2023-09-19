Nike Dunk Low "Valerian Blue" shoes (2024): Restock, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Beaverton-based sportswear behemoth, is causing some excitement with its planned re-releases of the Nike Dunk Low collection. The Valerian Blue colorway will be among the upcoming re-introductions to Dunkmania coming in the summer of 2024. This shoe flaunts an eye-catching color-blocked pattern in blue and white, with a little touch of red to create the ultimate USA vibe.

The Nike Dunk Low Valerian Blue made its debut in the year 2022. As per the esteemed sneaker authority, Sole Retriever, it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated revival of this iconic sneaker is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Enthusiasts can expect the release to take place through Nike's official channels, including the SNKRS app, as well as select Nike Sportswear retailers, both in physical stores and online. Available in a range of men's sizes, these sneakers are anticipated to be priced at $115 USD.

Nike Dunk Low "Valerian Blue" sneakers are combined with crisp white hues

Like classic Dunks, the Valerian Blue model is also made up of leather base and overlays. These kicks win hearts with their simple color palette, creating an energetic and pristine aesthetic that is particularly well-suited for the summer months.

The primary constituent of the shoe is a white leather material that covers the toe box as well as the medial, lateral, and posterior parts. The area around the ankle and the top of the foot likewise exhibits a white coloration.

The Valerian blue hue, cladding mudguard, eye stays, and bold Swoosh emblem enhance the appeal when seen together with a white foundation. This iteration of Nike Dunk Low is accompanied by white laces, enhancing their allure for the summer season. Swapping them for sail laces can be an option if you prefer an even cleaner look.

The white nylon tongue of these sneakers is graced with valerian blue piping, beautifully accentuating its edges. A vibrant red accent is used for brand marking on the tongue, complemented by the meticulously embroidered Nike logo positioned at the rear. The sneaker showcases a pristine white midsole harmoniously complemented by a captivating blue outsole.

The Swoosh described this Nike Dunk Low colorway in the following words:

"Now, the university hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design's comfort into the 21st century, while a bold combination of Valerian blue and white gives these colors a classic feeling—one inspired by the title hopes of an '80s team."

The Nike Dunk stands as the pinnacle of iconic design within the brand's extensive lineup. Crafted under the creative direction of Peter Moore, the visionary responsible for the iconic Air Jordan 1, the Dunk made its debut in 1985. This groundbreaking silhouette ingeniously incorporated elements from three pre-existing sneaker models, resulting in a truly innovative design.

One intriguing aspect of its unique evolution lies in the segmentation of the Nike Dunk and Nike SB Dunk collections, each paying attention to distinct lifestyles with their respective footwear offerings.

The Nike Dunk has firmly established itself as a trademark sneaker, known for its exceptional performance and trendy street style. These sneakers have successfully capitalized on their own appeal, experiencing a significant resurgence in popularity in recent times.

Keep an eye on Nike's website and the SNKRS app if you missed your chance to get this summertime Nike Dunk Low colorway the first time around.