Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling - Ceramic" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

2022 proved to be an excellent year for Nike as it ticked many special events off its list. The swoosh label celebrated the 40th anniversary of its coveted Air Force 1 silhouette and the 35th anniversary of the game-changing Air Max 1 silhouette.

While Air Force 1 got most of the attention, the Air Max 1 silhouette was not behind and had many releases through GRs, collabs, and retros. The swoosh label is now maximizing the celebrations of the 35th anniversary by releasing a "Ceramic" makeover upon the Air Max 1 as a part of "Ugly Duckling" pack.

The swoosh label has yet to announce an official release date for the sneakers. However, according to trusted media outlets Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 20, 2022, for $160.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling - Ceramic" sneakers will be commemorating the 35th anniversary of the shoe model

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling - Ceramic" sneakers will be commemorating the 35th anniversary of the shoe model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1 silhouette was introduced by Nike in 1987. The shoes have since then continued to win the hearts of multiple sneakerheads all across the globe. Its chunky, dad-shoe style has remained unchanged. Moreover, it has been given many iterations.

Stating the story of the silhouette, the official site of Nike writes:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The Air Max 1 silhouette has been celebrating its 35th anniversary for the last 11 months. Now, before the year ends, the swoosh label has dressed Tinker Hatfield's revolutionary design in the "Ugly Duckling" ensemble with "Ceramic" colorway.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Nike has more “Ugly Duckling” Air Max 1’s lined up with the latest “Honeydew” colorway 🦆 Nike has more “Ugly Duckling” Air Max 1’s lined up with the latest “Honeydew” colorway 🦆 https://t.co/KMAL92r0qe

The swoosh label and its lifestyle catalog comprise a lengthy list of iconic collections and collaborations. One of the standout lineups among them is the 2001-released "Ugly Duckling" pack over the Dunk silhouette. Fast-forward to 20 years later, the same theme is being carried over the Air Max 1 silhouette to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the sneaker.

The shoe has been directly inspired by the "Ugly Duckling" collection and its 2020 retro'ed Dunk Low "Ceramic" colorway. The overall color palette of the sneakers has been maintained to look like the Dunk Low model.

The upper of the shoes are constructed out of premium suede material. The base layer and underlays of the sneakers are covered in a stealthy black hue which is complemented by the titular "Ceramic" overlays. Moreover, this color shade comes affixed over the interior liners, mudguards, and tongue tag branding.

Another shade similar to the ceramic is "Honeydew," which has been added in a lighter green accent over the swooshes on medial and lateral profiles alongside the matching laces. Additionally, the Swoosh label has discarded several traditional brandings, such as "Nike Air" over the heel, and implemented the iconic duck graphic for the "Ugly Duckling" pack. The look is then finished off with white midsoles and "Honeydew" outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes