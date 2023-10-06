Nike Air Max 1 “Bred” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of enticing “Familia,” “Noise Aqua,” “Leopard Prints,” “Red Stardust,” and more colorways in recent weeks, the Nike Air Max 1 design will now arrive in a dark outfit. The new ensemble will feature “Bred” makeup in a Black/Anthracite-University Red palette.

This stealthy colorway is accented with captivating red details on top. According to a report by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the brand-new Nike Air Max 1 "Bred" shoes are expected to become available for purchase in the latter weeks of 2023, sometime around the holiday season.

It is extremely important to note that the shoe company has yet to confirm the official launch date. There will be a price tag of $150 attached to the men's sizes of these sneakers when they're finally offered.

Fans and other interested customers can find them online, as well as in the actual locations of Nike and a number of other retailers who are connected with Nike.

Nike Air Max 1 “Bred” shoes are adorned with Stealthy black elements throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Bred colorway (Image via Nike)

Tinker Hatfield's game-changing layout from 1987 has resurfaced in the past few years in a dark palette that is ideal for the cooler months of the year. The upper portion of the footwear is constructed out of cloth and material, and it is colored in a variety of black hues.

The signature logo that reads "NIKE AIR" on the tongue label and the tiny swooshes that are located on the lateral side of the forefoot serve to break up the largely homogeneous appearance. The ruby-colored elegance of the Air Max bubbles underneath, and the writing on the spine juxtaposes with the charcoal color of the midsole.

In conclusion, the waffle-patterned tread is transformed into an all-black configuration that works quite well with the remainder of the footwear. The Air Max 1 breaks away from the basic color blocking of the shape, although it is reminiscent of a "Black/Oil Grey/University Red" colorway that was released in 2018.

The ingenious Air Max element was first rolled out to the public with the Air Max 1 design as the initial shoe model equipped with this technology. The silhouette continues to develop despite the passage of several decades since its beginnings, as a result of rising sales and interest among sneaker fanatics. According to the shoe label, the Nike Air Max 1 had quite modest origins.

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the next model of the Nike Air Max 1 "Bred," which will be available in the coming months of 2023. Those who are enthusiastic about purchasing a new pair of Air Max should keep an eye on Nike's online store or use the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates regarding the public release of the aforementioned iteration.