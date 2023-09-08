Nike Air Max 1 "Leopard Print" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 1 sneakers are frequently proposed in interesting women's special makeovers.

This time, the Swoosh's design team has added a touch of "Leopard Print" to the stated sneaker model for latest colorway. The "Leopard Print" variant will be completely dressed in Sesame/Velvet Brown-Coconut Milk palette.

The official launch details of the new Nike Air Max 1 “Leopard Print” sneakers have not revealed by the shoe company so far. However, these footwear pieces will launch in the coming days of 2023, as per initial reports.

They will be sold by the online as well as the in-store locations of Nike’s website, the SNKRS app, and a handful of other related marketplaces in women’s exclusive sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 “Leopard Print” shoes are coupled with Sesame hues on the uppers

In the constantly shifting universe of women's sneakers, the Nike Air Max 1 "Leopard Print" delivers an intriguing yet familiar aesthetics. This latest iteration is a blend of modest elegance and adventurous style.

The outer layer of the footwear is constructed out of ribbed mesh and is colored in a soothing "Coconut Milk" hue, producing a soft background. Canvas toppings in a subtle hue called "Sesame" are laid on top of this.

These overlays have been selected with care to mix in but not fade completely. However, the leopard-printed suede mudguard dominates the spotlight, helped along by an identical small Swoosh at the forefoot.

Nike uses a tumbled Swoosh accent along with laces in a rich "Velvet Brown." This darkens the color palette, adds another dimension to the overall appearance of the shoe, and is an enhancement to the dramatic print on it.

The shoe's daring character is anchored by the final details, which appear on the insoles, outer sole units and midsoles. The minimal sail inner linings are contrasted with chocolate-dyed insoles that feature Nike Air swoosh branding marks in softer brown tones.

Similar rich brown hues are also employed for tongue tags displaying the customary Nike branding.

Rounding out these animal themed shoes are the tri-toned rubber outer sole units that are perfectly glued to the sail-colored midsole units. Obviously, these midsoles have transparent windows with apparent Air units toward the rear sides.

The revolutionary Air Max unit was first introduced to the public by the Swoosh label, and the Air Max 1 style was the first shoe model that made use of this technology. It continues to flourish despite the fact that it has been around for decades owing to growing acceptance and demand among shoe lovers.

According to Nike, the model of the Nike Air Max 1 had quite modest origins. A statement on their official website reads:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

Add the newly emerged Nike Air Max 1 “Leopard Print” sneakers to your watchlist, as they will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023.

Those planning to upgrade their footwear collection with an all new colorway can stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website as well as Nike's SNKRS app for timely alerts on its arrival.