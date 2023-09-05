Nike Air Max 1 "Tropical Twist" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Beaverton's sneaker and activewear conglomerate is broadening its footwear selection for kids this year, and the freshly created Nike Air Max 1 "Tropical Twist" shoes will be another addition to its ongoing endeavors. The new Nike Air Max 1 "Tropical Twist" sneakers will supposedly hit the shelves in the latter weeks of 2023, as reported by Sneaker News.

It's crucial to note that the official launch date is still pending confirmation from the shoe business. These shoes will be available in grade school sizes with a $100 price tag. Nike fans and other curious buyers can locate them online as well as at the physical locations of Nike and a bunch of connected retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 1 "Tropical Twist" shoes are accentuated with teal and purple accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Purple tones were added to the iconic "Dusty Cactus" color-blocking from 1993, which is most commonly identified with the Air Max 93. Recently, the Oregon-based Swoosh label decided to give the Nike Air Max 1 a fresh new look by reviving the design. The look of the early 1990s is well captured by the combination of jet-black nubuck mudguards, pristine white mesh sections, and light gray leather reinforcements.

Besides that, the sidewall's characteristic swooshes as well as the tongue flap's branding tags all use the teal color, which is one of the primary tones in the color palette. Similar teal mesh fabrics are employed for the collar lining of this interesting Air Max 1 colorway. These collar liners, along with matching teal insoles, are highlighted by the shoe label's branding accents in white.

In addition to this, the Tinker Hatfield layout makes a speedy detour to the year 2004, using the understated touches of purple that were seen on the women's Air Max 90 Essential. These purple accents enhance the subtle black and gray layout of the heel counters. The typical Nike Air Swoosh branding appears on the heels.

Rounding out this "Tropical Twist" colorway is the sole unit, which features a crisp white midsole glued to the two-toned black and white outer sole unit. On the rear side, the transparent window displays the teal Air Max unit embedded in the midsole.

The Air Max 1 model was the inaugural shoe design to carry the avant-garde Air Max unit, which was made public by the Swoosh brand. Even decades after its inception, this model continues to evolve with rising popularity and demand among sneakerheads. The Nike Air Max 1 model's humble beginnings are stated by Nike as,

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

Watch out for the new Nike Air Max 1 "Tropical Twist" iteration that will be accessible in the coming months of 2023. Those planning to buy a fresh pair of Air Max can stay tuned to Nike's website or utilize the SNKRS app for quick updates on the arrival of the aforementioned rendition.