Nike Air Max Plus "Red Black White" shoes: Everything we know so far

With the unveiling of a "Red Black White" iteration of the Nike Air Max Plus model, the Oregon sports gear powerhouse continues to win the attention of shoe lovers worldwide. Nike's commitment to constructing shoes that are superior and distinctive is shown by the company's use of technical expertise, unique design features, and an energetic color palette in their products.

In accordance with recent rumors from House of Heat, the recently discovered Nike Air Max Plus "Red Black White" colorway is getting ready for a debut in the coming months of 2023. Even though the exact release date is being kept under wraps for the time being by the Swoosh company, it is believed that they will be offered through online and physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other retail merchants that are linked with the company.

Nike Air Max Plus "Red Black White" shoes are covered in gradient TPU overlays

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike is taking things to the next level with their most recent Air Max Plus variant, which comes in an intriguing combination of black, red, and white.

This updated version incorporates a number of black-to-red gradients that make the shoe stand out. This shoe pays tribute to Sean McDowell's original idea, the Air Max Plus sneaker design, with a gradient.

The upper layer of mesh is where the enchanted effect of the gradient first appears. The color on the uppers gradually moves from red to black as it goes down. This is deftly duplicated on the TPU vein cage coverings, with the exception that the gradient here goes from black at the top to red towards the bottom instead of the other way around.

In order to provide a more dramatic transition look, the black lace fasteners as well as the liners have been designed to be completely integrated into the cage. A comparable transition from black to red can be spotted on the midfoot shank, completing this set of gradient components.

Furthermore, the white EVA midsole contributes to the shoe's architectural fascination by offering a clean contrast to the dark red and black hues, which are the dominant colors in the design. The outer sole unit is made of black rubber, which acts as a foundation for the red air columns that are tucked underneath. These air reinforcements coordinate with the color palette of the body. The midfoot and tongue flap both include white labeling signs, which serve as the shoe's final touch.

The groundbreaking Air Max units included in the Swoosh's sneaker designs in the 1980s are credited with beginning the Air Max lineage, which is described on the company's website as,

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

It seems likely that the "Red Black White" version of the Nike Air Max Plus will be made available for purchase in the later weeks of 2023. Fans who are intrigued and want to acquire a pair of these shoes will be able to receive updates about the official release dates if they register on the Nike's e-commerce site or through the SNKRS app.