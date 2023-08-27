Nike Air Max Plus "Aquarius Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand has been flooding the footwear scene with a plethora of fresh Nike Air Max Plus hues. Following the debut of "Light Photography," "Ivory Royal Orange," and "Marseilles" colorways in the past few days, Nike is ready with another "Aquarius Blue" design of the ageless model. The complete shoe will be dressed in a Photo Blue/White-Black-Aquarius Blue scheme.

The recently discovered "Aquarius Blue" colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus is expected to be prepared for debut in the upcoming months of 2023, according to sources from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Given that the Swoosh business is remaining tight-lipped about the specific launch date, it has been established that the cost of the pair will be $175.

Those considering incorporating a pair of colorful dad shoes into their collection can locate these sneakers on the online and offline sites of Nike, in addition to the affiliated merchants that the brand works with.

Nike Air Max Plus "Aquarius Blue" sneakers are perfectly paired with bold black elements all over

The Nike Air Max Plus has long been celebrated in the global arena of sneaker culture for its daring hues as well as its visually appealing layout. Both of these qualities remain unchanged.

One of the most alluring new products to be introduced in the model's catalog is the "Aquarius Blue" rendition, which proves that extravagance can also be accomplished with sophistication and extensive detail.

The shoe's upper, which has been constructed of gradient mesh, makes viewers curious right away. The checkered arrangement, which is emblazoned and gives an ode to both traditional and modern concepts of design, smoothly transitions from shades of deep aqua to light blue, creating an image that is evocative of a calm ocean horizon.

However, just as you begin to get caught in that vast span of blue, the imposing black vein cage topping knocks you back, shifting from flat blacks at the upper end to textured upgrades towards the bottom of the depiction.

The interaction of different textures results in an interesting aesthetic movement that captures the very essence of the Nike Air Max Plus's lively architectural style. In addition, this particular finish brings something new to the table.

This version contains a varied group of guards as part of its continued dedication to the exploration of various materials. Midfoot is covered in a hint of suede, and high-gloss rubber toe caps dd a finished appearance. The heel is made of sleek leather, while the midfoot has been adorned with an additional layer of suede.

The suede does not cease at the guards but rather gently goes all the way to the tongue tips, which further emphasizes the notion of several materials.

The attention to detail on the sneaker is extraordinary. A solid contrast is provided by the dual-tone black and white midsoles, and the gradient midfoot shank exhibits an amalgam of hues that is an aesthetic delight. The "Aquarius Blue" finish on the midfoot Swooshes adds even more emphasis to the shoe's minimalist color scheme.

The outer sole unit, made of rubber, is painted in a striking gold color, which creates an impression that is strong yet elegant. It is certainly the most stunning aspect of the shoe.

If consumers are interested in purchasing a set of the exclusive Nike Air Max Plus "Aquarius Blue" edition, they can do so via the official website of the company, through the SNKRS app, as well as at a select number of other retail locations across the world.