Nike Air Max Plus "Light Photography" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon titan is recapturing the hearts of sneakerheads with the introduction of a Royal Blue version of the Nike Air Max Plus. This fresh take is inspired by Light Photography. The combination of artistic skill, individual design details, and a bold color palette demonstrates Nike's dedication to creating outstanding and original shoes. The "Light Photography" iteration will be entirely clothed in an Old Royal/Black-Varsity Royal-Ice Blue palette.

As per reports by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the newly emerged Nike Air Max Plus "Light Photography" colorway is gearing up for a launch in the coming months of 2023. Even though the precise debut date is currently kept under wraps by the Swoosh brand, it's confirmed that the pair will be sold for $175.

Those who are looking forward to adding a pair of vibrant dad shoes to their wardrobe can find these sneakers on the online and offline sites of Nike, alongside its connected merchants.

Nike Air Max Plus "Light Photography" is dressed in distinct shades of blue, evocative of cooler side of photography

Expand Tweet

Nike is about to enchant sneaker enthusiasts with a new, alternate blue edition of Sean McDowell's legendary design. The upcoming release is built on the flourishing, light photography-inspired Nike Air Max Plus. This time, the Swoosh spotlights the creative process of photography with a contemporary sneaker spin by getting deeper into the cooler side of the spectrum and capturing the dreamlike spirit of the original "Hyper Blue" palette.

The enchantment of light photography extends far beyond the region of blazing yellows and burning oranges. It is clear from the pair that by exploring the various shades of blue, the tranquility of twilight and the depth and mysteries of the ocean are captured. This new rendition brings this vitality to the Nike Air Max Plus, delivering the ideal pairing of fashion while conveying a narrative.

Expand Tweet

The top has a compelling gradient that goes from rich navy to azure to sky-like blue. This effect is meant to evoke the look of the ocean at night. The dazzling streaks, which are a duplicate of the TPU inserts on the footwear, seem like the sparkling glow of stars on water, which evokes emotions of calmness in the viewer.

The blue upper is contrasted with sleek black plastic toe caps and the shine of glossy leather tongue flaps, as well as patent heel counters. Following this, a traditional white midsole, which is banded together with a black rubber outer sole unit, serves as the design's anchor.

Inside, the shoe's insole has a touch of coziness with an identical stylized design that mirrors the outsole of the shoe. This complete design of the colorway unites it with its warmer counterpart.

Expand Tweet

Each model of the Air Max line was meticulously designed after the advent of the Swoosh label’s Air Max technology. The brand provides some insight into the development of this innovation by describing it as follows:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the latest Nike Air Max Plus "Light Photography" sneakers that will be accessible later this year.