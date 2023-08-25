Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black Jewel" shoes: Everything we know so far

While Nike has a diverse range of sneakers that sneakerheads love, it is the Nike Air Force 1 design that undoubtedly stands out as the most famous one. The design team at the Beaverton, Oregon brand works tirelessly to create and release new and fascinating iterations of the sneaker model every year. One such iteration for 2023 is the Triple Black Jewel version of the silhouette's low-top form.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black Jewel” colorway will supposedly be released in the next few months of 2023 but the final launch date is still awaited. The shoe will be available at Nike's online and offline outlets along with the brand's SNKRS app and select retail sellers. It is worth noting that the price of the shoe has yet to be revealed.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes are designed in the “Triple Black Jewel” style

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe (Image via Nike)

While the black color scheme may be considered basic, the legendary Nike Air Force 1 Low has made a glorious comeback with this daring new rendition. As a continuation of its "Color of the Month" collection, the brand has been releasing captivating palettes that connect past trends with novel elements. The most recent edition, dressed in a "Triple Black Jewel" colorway, aptly features a spellbinding mix of depth and modest grace.

The previously released "Bronze Jewel" iteration of the Air Force 1 Low featured a predominantly white base with a superior leather ensemble. Meanwhile, the recent "Triple Black Jewel" iteration goes for an exceptionally chic all-black composition. The dark atmosphere of this iteration creates the ideal setting for the show-stopping, jewel-like black swooshes.

The Swooshes on the footwear appear like they've been set with obsidian diamonds thanks to the dark coating applied to them. This only works to give the shoes an air of mysterious appeal.

The rubber outer sole unit, which is also covered in solid black tones, continues the idea of opulence that is going around the shoe. The use of a monochrome color palette lends a degree of dimension to the layout, drawing attention to the recognizable form of the Air Force 1 Low. This also helps create a daring style statement.

However, this is more than simply a fresh colorway, it's also a tribute to the early 2000s and the silhouette's rich history. Following in the footsteps of past "Color of the Month" offerings, the "Triple Black Jewel" also includes vintage cards along with hang tags in its packaging. It has a contemporary look while still paying homage to its heritage, a combination that is the defining characteristic of the Nike Air Force 1 Low's ageless charm.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneaker type has been around for four decades, but it is still going strong and attracting sneakerheads of all ages. On the official website of the company, this magical journey of the shoe is said to have started in 1982 as a basketball must-have. The shoe which began with a clean white-on-white look could easily be transformed from the basketball courts to the streets, which only increased its appeal.

The website continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Sneakerheads who want to get their hands on this pair of Nike Air Force Ones can keep an eye on Nike's e-commerce store or the SNKRS app for updates. As mentioned earlier, the release date and price of the sneakers is yet to be revealed.