Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn "Rugged Orange" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based Swoosh brand debuts the Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn, a hands-free take on Bruce Kilgore's famous design. Slipping into these shoes is a snap owing to their "EasyOn" technology. This new release has the "Rugged Orange" colorway, which is only available for women.

Although the shoe company has not disclosed a fixed launch date, it is anticipated that the newly surfaced Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn "Rugged Orange" shoes enter the footwear scene sometime in the coming weeks of fall 2023.

These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $115 per pair and only in women’s sizes. Interested buyers can locate them online as well as in the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn "Rugged Orange" shoes blend style with ease

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming two-tone sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh has a long history of famous sneaker designs to choose from, and the Air Force 1 is no exception. This timeless shape, first introduced in 1982, has seen numerous revisions and redesigns, the most recent of which incorporates Nike's Flyease system.

While the model was released and advertised as a "Flyease" shoe (the labeling for this hands-free technology can still be found on the insole as well as the tongue tag), Nike now refers to the technology in the AF1 as "EasyOn" due to it sporting a different version of the hands-free technology. With the rebranding ongoing, a new women's exclusive hue in "Rugged Orange" has emerged.

This AF1's top is made of pure white leather, which serves as a spotless canvas that contrasts wonderfully with the rugged orange embellishments. These warm, stunning orange hits are expertly positioned on the Swoosh, heel tab, and Nike logo on top of the tongue, giving the sneaker an energetic flair.

Aside from its eye-catching hue, what distinguishes this Nike Air Force 1 is the EasyOn technology built into the heel. When a foot is pushed into the sneaker's throat, this variant is meant to extend, unlike other AF1s, which have a hard heel counter.

It helps the wearer easily slide the shoe on. The sneaker has a neat, all-white rubber midsole along with an outer sole unit, which maintains the iconic look we've come to anticipate from Air Force 1s.

The historical significance and evolution of the 40-year-old Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model are highlighted on the brand's website in the following words:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It follows as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep yourself posted on the confirmed launch dates of the Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn "Rugged Orange" shoes by downloading the SNKRS app or registering on Swoosh’s official site. With Nike's EasyOn technology, you can enjoy both style and ease. Slip into the footwear of the future with grace.