Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Hyper Turquoise" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 95 is still popular today, thanks to Nike Sportswear. Sergio Lozano's masterpiece is released on the market every month with new makeovers. While the most sought-after shoes are from the late 1990s, both new and seasoned sneakerheads are drawn to certain contemporary colorways.

It will not take long for the new Nike Air Max 95 "Gray Hyper Turquoise" to become popular. The latest iteration will be entirely wrapped up in a White/Hyper Turquoise-Iron Grey-Cool Grey-Wolf Grey-Photon Dust palette.

Given the absence of a precise release date for the recently disclosed Nike Air Max 95 "Gray Hyper Turquoise" sneakers, many sneaker publications, including Sole Retriever, predict that these shoes will go on sale sometime during the holiday season of 2023.

Swoosh followers and other interested parties can buy the new shoe when they launch by visiting Nike's physical as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related merchants. These pairs will be dropped with a price tag of $175.

Nike Air Max 95 "Gray Hyper Turquoise" shoes are topped with distinct layers of gray

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 95 shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike brand offers numerous sneaker styles, but not all of them turn out to be staple models in streetwear fashion. When it comes to the Swoosh's established models, Air Max 95 will surely be on top.

One of the most successful running sneaker catalogs is the Air Max collection, which debuted with the Air Max 1 model back in 1987. After that, the firm started selling shoes under the Air Max label, and in 1995 it unveiled the Air Max 95.

The iconic Air Max 95 shoe style was first produced by the sportswear company as a part of the athletic footwear family, and it has now transformed into a fashion statement.

The sneaker's design was made by longtime Nike employee Sergio Lozano.

The Swoosh provided some further information on the history and origin of the Nike Air Max on its website:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

This fresh Nike Air Max 95 variant comes dressed in a brand-new white, hyper turquoise, iron gray, cool gray, wolf gray, and photon dust hues. The pair features color-blocking in the OG fashion. The majority of the top is covered in various shades of gray, with white details on the tongue flap, mesh netting, lace fasteners, and lining.

The labeling on the tongue, insoles, back heel counter, and Max Air padding throughout the midsole all feature hyper turquoise to add a splash of color. Like the solid rubber outer sole unit, the midsole has a black coating.

The freshly unveiled Nike Air Max 95 "Gray Hyper Turquoise" hue will be made available sometime around Christmas 2023, so stay on the look out.

You can additionally sign up on the Swoosh website or use the SNRKS app to receive immediate alerts about release dates of the aforementioned variant of the sneaker model.