Nike Dunk Low "Pink Gingham" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low collection has been revitalized by the Oregon-based brand with newly designed and trendy variants, maintaining it in the spotlight. Given that Nike Inc. has already endowed the shoe industry with a number of gingham-patterned color combinations, this trend will persist in 2023.

The gingham-covered Dunks will be available this holiday season in the beautiful "Pink Gingham" shade. A Light Soft Pink/Sail-Light Soft Pink color scheme covers the entire sneaker. Although the official release date of the latest Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Pink White" variant has been withheld by the shoe company, the pair is expected to enter the market around the 2023 Christmas season, according to Sole Retriever.

Those interested in purchasing these sneakers can do so online, as well as through Nike's in-store sites and the SNKRS app. When they are introduced, these trainers will only be available in women's sizes and will cost $120 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low "Pink Gingham" shoes are the latest addition to the expanding gingham collection

Here's another look at the upcoming Dunk Low Gingham Pink White colorway (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

Recently, The Swoosh has released a lot of hues using the Gingham design. With the addition of the bestselling "Paisley" series' heir, the "Gingham" line, the Nike brand continues to establish new trends. The Nike Dunk Low joins this new range, which was previously led by the Blazer Mid and Air Force 1, renewing Peter Moore's iconic design in an alluring Gingham "Pink White" iteration.

This Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Pink White" iteration features supple, tumbled leather along with a striped canvas. The canvas shoe tops are decorated with a lovely pink and white gingham pattern that reminds one of a cosy picnic tablecloth.

The light pink tumbled leather on the toe box, midfoot region, and heel counter perfectly complement the gingham design. The heel tab and the traditional Swoosh accent in white contrast beautifully with the pattern.

The lace set, tongue, and sock liner of the shoe are all covered in the predominant pink color. Rounding out the shoe is a delicate sail midsole, which is perfectly combined with a pink rubber outer sole unit that sits beneath it.

The late visionary designer Peter Moore, who engaged with the Swoosh business, contributed to bringing the famed Dunk style of sneakers onto the marketplace for the very first time in 1985.

The Dunk design quickly became prevalent among college students together with basketball fans due to its low price plus two-toned coloring. People who are involved in the skateboarding and lifestyle industries were particularly drawn to the shoe.

The Swoosh website states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Pink White" line upholds the innovative legacy of Nike Sportswear. This Dunk Low edition is a tribute to the brand's commitment to contemporary styling with its dainty yet lively palette and quirky patterns. Dunk fans and sneaker aficionados alike can anticipate obtaining this delightful piece of footwear as the Holiday 2023 debut draws near.