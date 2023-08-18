Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Varsity Maize” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Off-White and Nike's continued partnership results in the release of new footwear for special occasions, and their current focus is on the Air Force 1 Mid Sneaker lineup. This time, attention will be on the forthcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Varsity Maize."

According to Sole Retriever, the recently unveiled collaborative Air Force 1 Mid "Varsity Maize" sneakers are anticipated to hit stores around Christmas this year. However, the sportswear business in Oregon hasn't yet made an official statement about it.

This colorway will be sold through the SNKRS app, Nike's online and physical shops, as well as a few additional connected retail locations. These quirky sneakers have a suggested retail price of $205 per pair.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Varsity Maize” shoes are complimented with stark white hues

Few collaborations have been as successful as the one between Nike and Off-White. The latter, which was established by the late Virgil Abloh, quickly gained notoriety for revolutionizing sneaker design and emerging as a major player in high-street fashion.

Virgil left a ton of creations for the world before he passed away in 2021, as evidenced by the numerous iterations of the Off-White x Nike shoes as well as the previous Art Basel exhibition. With the most recent joint Air Force 1 Mid debuting in "Varsity Maize," Abloh's legacy on the AF1 Mid lives on.

Off-White's strikingly redesigned AF1 Mid version features varsity maize along with white as its two-tone color palette. The "Varsity Maize" pair shares the same design as the "Pine Green" model but has a full-leather finish.

The mudguard, eyestays, collar, lockdown strap, and heel are all delicately wrapped in yellow tones, creating a striking contrast with the clean white that is used to decorate the toe box as well as the midfoot. The design adds a white lace set that surrounds the top, contrasting with the traditional yellow lace set that runs along the tongue.

On the medial midfoot, the recognizable Off-White trademark is prominently printed in Helvetica font style. An unexpected addition to the design is a grim reaper logo that is stitched on the lateral side. A subtle yellow tint is seamlessly incorporated with the quickly spotted Off-White zip-tie, and the midfoot Swoosh prominently displays additional stitching elements.

The footwear is finished off underneath with a modified AF1 sole unit. The sole's heel area stands out thanks to its wavy finish, visible Air unit, and partially spiky yellow rubber outer sole unit.

The legendary Air Force 1 silhouette has a legacy that is highlighted on the brand's webpage in the following words:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It follows as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Watch for the release of the collab's Air Force 1 Mid "Varsity Maize" sneakers during the 2023 Christmas season. People who are certain they simply must own a pair of these fashionable shoes can sign up for alerts regarding this specific colorway by browsing the Nike website or the SNKRS app.