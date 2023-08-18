Nike Air Max 1 “Gray White Canvas” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label never puts aside its timeless sneaker models, and one such beloved shoe design is the Nike Air Max 1. The shoe label presents new iterations of the stated model multiple times a year. Most recently, the sneaker community recorded the collaborative version with Serena Williams, alongside other mainline releases. Now, the roster will be joined by the new “Gray White Canvas” variant of Nike Air Max 1.

Although we are still unaware about the official launch date of the recently emerged Nike Air Max 1 “Gray White Canvas” shoes, the pair will potentially enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, as per early sources. Nike fans and other curious shoppers can locate them on the brand’s in-store as well as online sites, alongside the SNKRS app and a slew of other associated retail shops. They will be sold for $150 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 shoe will be dressed in gray and white palette with canvas makeup

With a new version of the Air Max 1, which is a part of a larger Nike Sportswear line and mirrors the style of a recently debuted Dunk Low, Nike pursues its thematic progression.

Following the Dunk Low's lead, the Air Max 1 features a spotless white canvas outer that is contrasted with a number of grey toppings. Light bone leathers adorn the midfoot, while subtle nubuck is painstakingly placed to the vamp as well as heel. This is where the layering becomes complex.

The sneaker is a perfect example of minimalist sophistication thanks to the soft gray nubuck mudguard covering, which links in with the general grayscale concept effortlessly.

The monotone theme is maintained by the additional details that support the sneaker. Greyscale is effectively contrasted by white Swooshes, which are further emphasized by complementing tongues, liners, and spotless sole units.

However, not everything is in black and white, or rather, grayscale. The updated tongue as well as heel logo feature a surprising dash of navy blue that offers a surprise twist and gives the shoe's personality more depth.

While new for 2023, this navy accent calls to mind a number of tweaked offerings from earlier in the summer, indicating Nike's intention to maintain consistency throughout its seasonal tale.

Tinker Hatfield was greatly influenced by the Pompidou building in France when he designed the Nike Air Max 1, introducing the first-ever visible air component as an inspiration.

As per the Nike site, the footwear model's history can be summarized as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 “Grey White Canvas” variant, which will be purchasable in the next few weeks of 2023. Those sure to buy a pair of these modest sneakers for their collection, you can simply use the SNKRS app or sign up on the Nike’s e-commerce page for timely alerts on the sneaker’s availability.