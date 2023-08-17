Nike Air Max Plus "Marseille" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh label is preparing to introduce another fresh iteration of its beloved Nike Air Max Plus sneaker style. The shoe's most current colorway is dressed up in a themed ensemble that takes inspiration from the city of "Marseille."

Despite the lack of an official release date on the recently leaked Nike Air Max Plus "Marseille" sneakers, many sneaker news sources, including Sole Retriever, project that these sneakers will go on sale in the latter part of 2023.

Swoosh enthusiasts and other prospective buyers can purchase the footwear products when they become available by visiting Nike's physical or online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related retail partners. Stay tuned for the shoes' official retail price.

Nike Air Max Plus "Marseille" shoes are covered in white and blue color scheme

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max Plus has consistently served as a platform for ideas, perfectly fusing art and sport. This well-known design has recently been used as an instrument to showcase the dynamic street cultures that thrive in the most lively cities in the world, from Brixton to Berlin, as well as several Australian exclusives. It now focuses on the charming maritime city of Marseille.

This most recent version of the Air Max perfectly captures Marseille's rich heritage, expansive ports, and distinctive cultural mix. The cerulean blue of the Marseille Coat of Arms, which honors the city's heraldic and marine legacy, forms the centerpiece of the design.

Expand Tweet

The new Nike Air Max Plus footwear has a summery brilliance at first look, with colors that conjure images of a sun-drenched Marseille shoreline. The upper's pristine white hues mirror the Mediterranean attractiveness of the city.

The mesh outer layer, which is distinguished by a veined grid pattern of faint grey lines, steals the show, though. The Velodrome stadium's famous form is echoed in the exquisite craftsmanship, which gives the sneaker depth and a hint of regional identity.

The upper of the sneaker is only the beginning. The comprehensive Max Air padding system is visible underneath, colored in a vivid blue, which is symbolic of the area's coastal areas. The gradient TPU sections and lace loops are seamlessly transitioned from this blue, making the sneaker pop with each stride.

The Flag of Marseille is displayed inside the jewel insignia on the tongue flap, and the coat of arms lettering flows vertically as if to whisper stories about the history of the city.

Expand Tweet

The origins and advantages of the Nike Air Max is outlined on the shoe manufacturer's webpage in the following words:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Plus "Marseille" colorway, which will be accessible in the coming months of 2023. Those who are curious to add these shoes to their footwear collection can either sign up on Swoosh's website or get the SNKRS app to receive quick alerts of these themed sneakers.