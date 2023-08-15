Serena Williams’ SWDC x Nike Air Max 1 shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike is getting ready to unveil a brand-new version of the cherished Air Max 1 sneaker type as part of its ongoing, effective collaboration with legendary American tennis player Serena Williams. The dynamic team is reuniting to introduce a vivid shade over the enduring Air Max 1 design, which is popular with streetwear fans.

The Air Max 1 sneaker model has been highlighted this year by the Swoosh label, which has also issued a number of notable new versions for it, including the Puerto Rican Day edition, the vinyl toy-inspired Sofvi edition, the All Petals United variation, and more. The redesign by Serena William Design Team is the newest addition to the label's constantly expanding collection.

Although the official confirmation of launch date remains unclear as of now, the newly unveiled Serena Williams’ SWDC x Nike Air Max 1 shoes are expected to hit the shelves on August 31st, 2023, as stated by House of Heat. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs can find them on the online as well as the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other connected shops. Stick around for the pricing details of these shoes.

Serena Williams’ SWDC x Nike Air Max 1 shoes are covered in orange and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Serena Williams Design Crew, aka SWDC, is an apprenticeship program that supports diverse designers and debuted on September 1, 2020. This program, which was co-founded by Serena Williams and Swoosh, develops promising fashion talent.

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike assortment is the fruit of a powerful partnership between tennis elites and sportswear behemoths, and it beautifully combines fashion, substance, and significance. The collection of sneakers includes the Air Max 1, Dunk Low Disrupt 2 and Air Huarache silhouettes.

The sneakers come in a basic color scheme of white, golden-yellow, and teal. However, the Air Max 1 shines not just for its distinctive color combinations but also for its high-end craftsmanship.

This collaboration's design can be compared to a tennis court, with the sole unit as well as mudguards covered in a spotless white that resembles the court's chalked lines on the underside. A completely different tale is told on the top half, which is covered in plush harmonic orange suedes that elegantly contrast the stark whites.

The topography of the Swoosh emboss plus perforated toe box, a persistent decorative element seen spreading across its counterparts in the line, offer even more elegance.

The finer, more minute elements of the shoe emphasize how special it is. The little Swoosh at the forefoot, along with the Air units, are highlighted in a subdued yet eye-catching teal, adding a welcome pop of color. A distinguishing feature of this teamwork is the Serena-signed insoles, which are a subtle gesture to a relationship that honors the mix of avant-garde flair and high-octane athleticism.

Keep an eye out for the release of the Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1 edition, which will happen soon.

Celebrate the future of fashion, diversity, and creativity with Serena Williams’ SWDC. Serena Williams keeps encouraging others to innovate and create in the field of design by working with Nike.